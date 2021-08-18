WATCH: The best of Boston's Aaron Nesmith in 2021 Las Vegas Summer League

AP Photo/John Locher

The Boston Celtics may not have won it all in the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League, but there is plenty to look back on and appreciate despite getting locked up by a tough Sacramento Kings summer league squad in the title game on Tuesday.

And among the Celtics participating in the annual Sin City exhibition series, few if any showed as much growth in their game as second-year small forward Aaron Nesmith. The South Carolina native was one of the team’s steadiest forces on the floor each night, shooting the lights out some nights and providing a solid baseline of quality defense even when his shot wasn’t there.

Nesmith averaged 17.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in Las Vegas while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc on 7.1 attempts per contest — many of them with a hand in his face.

Watch the video put together by fan YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski to see the Vanderbilt product’s best moments from this year’s summer league while the long wait for live Celtics basketball begins.

