Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

WATCH: The best of Boston's Aaron Nesmith in 2021 Las Vegas Summer League

By Justin Quinn
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wzud_0bVE0IjK00
AP Photo/John Locher

The Boston Celtics may not have won it all in the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League, but there is plenty to look back on and appreciate despite getting locked up by a tough Sacramento Kings summer league squad in the title game on Tuesday.

And among the Celtics participating in the annual Sin City exhibition series, few if any showed as much growth in their game as second-year small forward Aaron Nesmith. The South Carolina native was one of the team’s steadiest forces on the floor each night, shooting the lights out some nights and providing a solid baseline of quality defense even when his shot wasn’t there.

Nesmith averaged 17.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in Las Vegas while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc on 7.1 attempts per contest — many of them with a hand in his face.

Watch the video put together by fan YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski to see the Vanderbilt product’s best moments from this year’s summer league while the long wait for live Celtics basketball begins.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nesmith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Summer League#The Boston Celtics#Celtics Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Las Vegas Summer League live stream, lineups, broadcast info (8/12)

The summer Boston Celtics take on the Orlando Magic’s Sin City iteration as the Celtics run into their first real challenge in their third contest of the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League, facing an undefeated squad with a number of high-profile players on their roster. If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the action live via a streaming service or cable television, keep reading while we get you up to speed.
NBANBC Sports

Celtics Summer League highlights: Nesmith erupts for 33 points

Aaron Nesmith admitted he "didn’t shoot the ball the way (he) wanted to" in the Boston Celtics' 2021 NBA Summer League opener Sunday. He was a bit more pleased with Tuesday's result. The second-year wing went off for a game-high 33 points in just 21 minutes Tuesday as Boston cruised...
NBAPosted by
CBS Boston

Aaron Nesmith Was A Flamethrower And Other Takeaways From Celtics’ Summer League Win Over Nuggets

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — As a disclaimer, Summer League results should be taken with a grain of salt. But after watching Aaron Nesmith drain three after three after three Tuesday night in Las Vegas, it’s hard not to get a little bit excited for the Celtics’ second-year wing. Nesmith exploded for 33 points in Boston’s 107-82 win over the Summer Nuggets, canning seven threes on the evening. Efficiency was the name of his game on Tuesday night, as Nesmith hit 13 of his 18 attempts, missing just two of his triples. While he was an absolute flamethrower from downtown,...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Damian Lillard to be traded to Cs by Christmas, says B/R

The Boston Celtics have been an active bunch thus far into the 2021 NBA offseason and, in turn, have set themselves up for a solid season. New head coach, Ime Udoka, will seemingly have a much more well-rounded roster to work with than former coach, Brad Stevens did back in 2020-21, what with their newly acquired talents such as Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, and Al Horford joining forces with the team’s core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart.
NBAPosted by
CBS Boston

Aaron Nesmith Hopes To Carry His Summer League Success To Celtics Next Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Summer Celtics couldn’t finish the deal and bring home a Summer League title Tuesday night, falling to the Sacramento Kings 100-67 in the championship game in Las Vegas. The Kings upped the tempo right from the jump and Boston was never able to catch up. It was a disappointing finish to an otherwise successful stint for Boston’s Summer League team, one that has left a sour taste in the young Celtics’ mouths. But the sorrow of falling in the title game will further fuel the players on the Boston roster when the 2021-22 NBA season arrives in...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Why Aaron Nesmith should start this year

After an up and down rookie season, Boston Celtics sophomore wing Aaron Nesmith has been tearing it up in Las Vegas. Along with fellow 2020 draft pick Payton Pritchard, Nesmith has been a driving force of the Celtics dominating Summer League trip. Through Boston’s four undefeated games, Nesmith is putting...
NBAYardbarker

The Best Destinations For Monta Ellis, Isaiah Thomas, And Jamal Crawford

Title contenders and playoff teams always have spots open for scorers. Whether it is for depth purposes or extra energy needed off the bench, the best teams need every player to contribute. Especially for big names like the Los Angeles Lakers who have an open roster spot, making the right move could pay dividends if there are injuries during the season.
NBAhardwoodhoudini.com

Boston Celtics: 2 Damian Lillard alternatives to pursue mid-season

Given the Boston Celtics’ signing of Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just the taxpayer’s MLE, it’s safe to say that the point guard question mark has not been replaced by a long-term option. That is, assuming Marcus Smart doesn’t just take the full-time floor general mantle and end...
NBACelticsBlog

NBA 2K trade ideas: Ben Simmons to Boston and Kevin Love a Celtic?

It’s a common refrain we’ve heard from the NBA internet’s realism police when off-the-wall trade ideas are proposed. Their warning, as dour as it may be, has some real value in the midst of the NBA season, when games and rumors are aplenty and brain power has no shortage of outlets to which it can be applied.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Could Land In Boston 'Before Christmas'

Damian Lillard has been linked with a move away from Portland in recent months. Although the player has made it clear he doesn't want to leave the Trail Blazers, if they don't surround the All-Star with the right help, there won't be more remedy than trading him. In the past...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy