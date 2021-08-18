Grace soon to be a hurricane

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Grace looks to become the 2nd hurricane of the season and Henri the 3rd one. Conditions will become more favorable for Grace to organize on Wednesday as it moves to the west at 15 mph. It is going to be moving over some very warm water and the shear has been lessening. It will eventually make landfall into the Yucatan on Thursday afternoon where it will weaken just a bit before emerging out over the bath like water of the Bay of Campeche on Friday morning.