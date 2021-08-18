Thundering Nights primed for Deauville date

Thundering Nights won the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes from Santa Barbara at the Curragh (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA) (PA Wire)

Joseph O’Brien reports his Pretty Polly Stakes heroine Thundering Nights in fine form as she seeks to double her Group One tally in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville

Thundering Nights has had a break since getting the better of subsequent dual Grade One winner Santa Barbara at the Curragh in late June.

But the four-year-old is set to return to action in France on Sunday.

James Fanshawe’s Audarya may defend her Prix Jean Romanet title – while her Goodwood conqueror Lady Bowthorpe, for William Jarvis, and Kildare trainer Willie McCreery’s Insinuendo are others in the reckoning this weekend.

O’Brien told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m looking forward to running her.

“She’s come out of her last run at the Curragh well, and she’s done really well so far this season.”

The trans-Atlantic success of Santa Barbara – in the Belmont Oaks and Beverly D. Stakes, since her neck defeat to Thundering Nights – raises O’Brien’s hopes.

He added: “Obviously Santa Barbara has really boosted the form since the last run. She’s franked that form really well.

“It looks a very hot race, but we’re looking forward to the weekend with her.”

The Darley Prix Morny is the Group One prize on offer to the two-year-olds on Sunday’s classy card – and among the 17 still in contention is O’Brien’s unbeaten Velocidad, with Gavin Cromwell’s Royal Ascot winner Quick Suzy and Alan King’s Asymmetric also part of a potentially strong British and Irish challenge.