Harry Kane not part of Tottenham group heading to Portugal for Pacos tie

Harry Kane has not travelled with Tottenham to Portugal for their Europa Conference League play-off tie with Pacos de Ferreira (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) (PA Wire)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has not travelled to Portugal for the club’s match with Paços de Ferreira.

Spurs flew out for the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off on Wednesday morning but the 28-year-old was not part of the group.

Kane only joined in first-team training on Tuesday after a period of self-isolation last week following his late return from holiday.

The England captain posted on social media on Wednesday afternoon a picture of himself training alongside the words: “Another session in the bank.”

He was not involved in Tottenham’s win over Manchester City – the team he wants to join this summer – on Sunday as he was not deemed fit enough.

Kane was named in the 25-man squad for the two-legged play-off, which raised prospects of him travelling to Portugal for Thursday’s first leg.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday evening ahead of the Europa Conference League tie against Pacos (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

However, the PA news agency understands he has remained in London and will continue to work on his fitness with a view to being involved against Wolves on Sunday.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo will face the media at 6pm.

