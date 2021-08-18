Cancel
North Wildwood, NJ

Step to Remember

By Sponsored
Cape May County Herald
 6 days ago

This September will mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attack on the World Trade Center. As the Twin Towers began to fall, heroes stepped up. First responders entered through the fire and smoke in hopes to save lives, many sacrificing their own in doing so. In the end, 343 New York City firefighters died when the buildings collapsed and nearly 3,000 families lost a loved one from the attacks. These deaths resulted in spouses left widowed, children without parents, and parents.

