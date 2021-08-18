Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Facebook

Fruits and vegetable color benefits

By Zion Barnett/Forty Acres Fresh Market
Austin Weekly News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFruits and vegetables come in a variety of colors and sizes. The hue of a fruit or vegetable can be linked to its benefits and nutritional value. They don’t just bring more color and vibrancy to your diet; but also offer needed vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. Here is a list of colorful fruits/vegetables and their associated health benefits!

www.austinweeklynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Vegetables#Color#Vitamin A#Vitamins#Fortyacresfreshmarket Com#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Watermelon, Says Dietitian

When it comes to much-hyped super fruits, you might automatically think of blueberries, cranberries, or cherries—not watermelon. However, this hot-weather, fan fave has surprising health benefits that most other fruits can't provide. (Read more: What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Watermelon.) Watermelon (Citrulus lantus) boasts many essential nutrients...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food That Increases Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Losing weight isn't the only reason you should eat healthily. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose a few pounds and feeling good in your skin (as long as you're doing it healthfully, of course), there are so many more healthy reasons to want to eat a good diet that isn't even linked to weight management. In fact, research shows that your diet can be directly correlated to an increased risk of chronic diseases due to inflammatory responses in your body—and it's all based on the types of foods you eat. That's why it's important to understand the worst food that increases inflammation in your body, so that you can fully understand the risks and how consuming this type of food can cause issues over time.
Fitnessfoodmatters.com

The Powerful Benefits of an Anti-Inflammatory Diet

What exactly is inflammation, and how do the foods we eat play a role in it?. In this episode with Ocean Robbins, our conversation centers around an anti-inflammatory diet, the overwhelming health benefits of this lifestyle, and the top foods to eat to support it. Ocean explores the key factors that contribute to inflammation and, if left unaddressed, the long-term implications of chronic cases.
Mount Pleasant, SCCharleston City Paper

2 elderberry experts on benefits of the purple fruit

Iggy’s Pizza bringing Northern-style pies to Mount Pleasant. Brian Kessler started working in pizza shops when he was 14, and after an eight-year hiatus from the business, he’s bringing a fresh take on Northern-inspired pies to Mount Pleasant with an offering that’s making folks from New Jersey to New Haven feel right at home when they dine at Iggy’s. “It’s funny because most […]
Louise, TXVictoria Advocate

Pickled vegetables: Beyond cucumbers

Louise is not a huge fan of pickles. In fact, I have never seen her eat a pickle, and I have never seen her fail to ask that pickles be held on any sandwich that you might expect pickles to be on. The same holds true for olives. For her palate, it seems that vinegar used in the pickling process overpowers the other flavors in the dish. She is not alone in this. For everyone, including me, who loves pickles, there is another who does not have a taste for them.
RecipesFarm and Dairy

Baked Chicken with Vegetables

Place potatoes, carrots and onions in a large roasting pan. Put chicken pieces on top of the vegetables. Mix water, thyme and pepper. Pour over chicken and vegetables. Spoon juices over chicken once or twice during cooking. Bake at 400˚F for one hour or more until browned and tender.
HealthTexarkana Gazette

Colorful fruits, veggies good for brain health

In 1986, when Cyndi Lauper sang "True Colors" — "I see your true colors shining through/I see your true colors and that's why I love you/So don't be afraid to let them show" — she had no idea just how important it was for everyone to put those true colors on display on their breakfast, lunch and dinner plates! But a new study in the journal Neurology reveals the power of colorful fruits and vegetables to protect you from cognitive decline as you get older.
AgricultureThe Manhattan Mercury

Be picky before picking: Harvesting fruit, vegetables can be tricky

Sometimes, harvesting fruit and vegetables in Kansas can be a waiting game. Gardeners often need to patient and look for key indicators to know when some of the more popular fruits and vegetables are ready to be harvested, according to Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham. Knowing when to...
Food & Drinkswinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fruit Infusions

Snack incorporates fruit chunks and antioxidants into four flavor combinations. Del Monte Foods Inc. is introducing Fruit Infusions to the refrigerated produce aisle. The line incorporates fruit chunks and antioxidants into four flavor combinations: Gut Love, pineapple in pineapple ginger-flavored juice with turmeric and prebiotics; Boost Me, mangoes and pineapple in mango- and dragon fruit-flavored juice with vitamin C and coffee extract; Glow On, peaches in passionfruit guava-flavored juice with aloe juice and coconut water; and Stay Well, grapefruit in pomegranate-flavored juice with vitamin C and elderberry extract. Each variety has an SRP of $1.69.
AgricultureWOWK

How to properly can and store your garden’s fruits and vegetables

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Canning season is marked from early to late summer and early fall when a lot of garden harvesting is being done. So, how do you properly can foods?. To preserve your fruits and vegetables and keep them as fresh as possible for as long as possible, canning is recommended. Many supplies are offered at local markets.
RecipesBon Appétit

Curry Vegetables

When I was growing up in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, our curry vegetables were cooked in coconut milk made from scratch. We’d grab sun-dried coconuts that had fallen from the trees, remove the husks, and crack the nut open. Then we’d grate the pulp with a hole-punched piece of metal, mixing with water, squeezing, and straining it to make coconut milk. These days, I rely on the canned stuff (Native Forest for aroma and consistency and Trader Joe’s for its concentrated coconut flavor) to make this Caribbean-style curry with a mix of vegetables: zucchini, carrots, cauliflower, eggplant, okra, mushrooms. It’s got a brilliant yellow hue from grated fresh turmeric (or ground turmeric in a pinch), an assertive curry flavor (look for Chief or Lalah's brands), and a little heat. But if the music is playing a bit too loud and you want to turn it down, that’s what coconut milk does. It balances out sharp, intense, or spicy flavors. —Rawlston Williams.
RecipesLawrence County Record

Fruit Salsa

Cut the cantaloupe into small pices. Remove the seeds from the watermelon and creak into small pieces. Peel and chop the onion and jalapenos. Add all items into a bowl and chill. Serve with tortilla chips. Keeps for several days in the refrigerator. However, it will continue to draw juice from the watermelon.
RecipesABC 4

Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

With all of our gardens full of summer veggies, this is the perfect recipe to incorporate them in! Beverly Astin demonstrated the perfect italian summer recipe. – 2 1/2 pounds yellow squash and zucchini, sliced into 1/2-inch-thick rounds and half-moons. – 2 pt.s red grape tomatoes. – 2 garlic cloves,...
Food & DrinksKingsport Times-News

How to celebrate International Year of Fruits and Vegetables

The United Nations has declared 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables. This year is about raising awareness of the important contribution of fruits and vegetables in the diverse eating patterns and food traditions enjoyed by different communities and cultures. How can you celebrate? Exercise your culinary exploration...
AgricultureHickory Daily Record

Column: Be it fruit or vegetable, tomatoes are tasty and good for you

I used to lament to my girlfriends how the only vegetables I could get my son to eat were french fries and the tomatoes in spaghetti sauce, thus, causing my son to inform me that a tomato is technically a fruit. To this day, the kid can’t resist sparring with me. Well, seeing how I am overrun with tomatoes from the garden, I’ll take on my son’s argument.
Coos County, NHconwaydailysun.com

Residents pick up fresh fruits and vegetables

BERLIN — A line formed early Tuesday morning outside Coos County Family Health Services facility on Willow Street, as residents were looking for the opportunity to get a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables from N.H. Healthy Families’ “Green to Go” van. Coos County Family Health Services partnered with N.H....

Comments / 0

Community Policy