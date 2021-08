As the school year gets underway in Greene County, public health officials are making pleas to help prevent further spread of COVID-19. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf says the Delta variant is causing more increases in cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, Wolf reports 31 news cases of the virus in the last seven days and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) transmission map, Greene County is back to being listed as having a high transmission rate.