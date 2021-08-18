Cancel
Google ups display size for latest 5G Pixel

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle launched its latest mid-tier smartphone, the Pixel 5a, a 5G device the company markets as having popular features from its previous flagship at an affordable price. The Pixel 5a has a 6.34-inch screen compared with the 6-inch on the Pixel 5 and comes with a slightly larger battery of 4680mAh. Most of its other main specifications are the same, including 12MP dual-pixel and 16MP ultra-wide rear cameras, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

After weeks of leaks and rumors, and a mere ten months since the original's launch, Google just revised its mid-range Pixel 4a 5G and lowered the price by $50. Behold the slightly larger and heavier Pixel 5a ($449), which bumps the display size from 6.2 to 6.34 inches, increases the battery capacity from 3,885 to 4680mAh, swaps the plastic body for a metal shell, and adds water resistance.

