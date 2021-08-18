Google ups display size for latest 5G Pixel
Google launched its latest mid-tier smartphone, the Pixel 5a, a 5G device the company markets as having popular features from its previous flagship at an affordable price. The Pixel 5a has a 6.34-inch screen compared with the 6-inch on the Pixel 5 and comes with a slightly larger battery of 4680mAh. Most of its other main specifications are the same, including 12MP dual-pixel and 16MP ultra-wide rear cameras, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.www.mobileworldlive.com
