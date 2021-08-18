3 stars who could be traded before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

For the majority of the NFL offseason, there was a growing sense that Aaron Rodgers was going to be traded by the Green Bay Packers. However, Rodgers and the Packers would negotiate a new contract that allows Rodgers to control his future, likely making the 2021 season his final one in Green Bay. Just because Rodgers wasn’t traded this offseason doesn’t mean that we won’t see a blockbuster trade in the NFL sometime in the next few months.