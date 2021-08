Why is it the foods we love are almost always the unhealthiest? In a bit of unsurprising news, a new study at the University of Michigan says eating just one hot dog can take 36 minutes off your life. Well, tell us something we didn't know? ABC says that the study evaluated over 5,800 foods and ranked them by nutrition for humans. The NY Post says that it's “largely due to the detrimental effect of processed meat.” .