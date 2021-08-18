Cow Pedicures to Pond Building: Fall Kicks in on the Farm

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 3 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 4 3/4 cents, December KC wheat is up 3 1/4 cents, December Chicago wheat is up 4 1/4 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is up 4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 261.16 points and October crude oil is up $3.59 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.480 and December gold is up $22.60 per ounce. Corn and soymeal remain under pressure, while bean oil is trading sharply higher, as crude oil is up over $3.50 per barrel. Funds have been heavy sellers of corn, and meal, while buying bean oil. Rumors are out there that China may have bought more U.S. soybeans (unconfirmed) with some off the PNW, while also interested in U.S. corn.