Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

R&B star R. Kelly in court for sex abuse trial

Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR. Kelly, will be back in a criminal court on Wednesday, this time for opening statements in his long-anticipated federal trial on sex abuse charges. (Aug. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0373812b57414541be3b77eb6a3d7d7e.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Breaking News#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
97.9 The Beat

R. Kelly Wants Federal Herpes Charges Bumped

The R. Kelly trial in Brooklyn just started, and it’s already been the gift of gossip that keeps on giving—no pun intended. The disgraced R&B crooner’s lawyers are requesting that the charges related to R. Kelly passing on STD’s to his victims be dropped. Good luck with that. TMZ reports...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Azriel Clary Is Set To Testify Against R. Kelly In Court

Azriel Clary is set to testify against R. Kelly despite what her family describes as alleged harassment to scare her. Clary’s father, Angelo, tells TMZ that his daughter made up her own mind to testify. As a result, they are victims of harassment at their jobs and online, including doxxing.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

R. Kelly Trial Addresses His Marriage To Aaliyah

Federal prosecutors have shared more details about R. Kelly‘s marriage to Aaliyah. The troubled singer appeared in court on August 18 for the beginning of his racketeering trial, where new insights were shed on his illegal marriage to the icon. More details below…. According to The New York Times, Attorney...
Celebritiesnewsitem.com

Woman weeps while testifying against R. Kelly about assault

NEW YORK (AP) — A key accuser at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial returned to the witness stand on Thursday, first claiming Kelly had a Girl Scout fetish and then weeping when a prosecutor asked her to read out loud from a journal entry describing how he allegedly beat and choked her the last time they were together in 2010.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly Trial Begins: Disgraced Artist Asks Court To Dismiss Herpes Charges

R. Kelly is officially on trial in New York after months of delays, and he's looking to score a win by having his herpes-related charges dismissed. As reported by TMZ, one of R. Kelly's first legal motions this week as his trial begins was to ask a judge to throw away charges related to two people who accused the singer of exposing them to sexually transmitted diseases, including herpes. He was charged for knowingly exposing two sexual partners to herpes in March 2020 but he's seeking for the charges to be disregarded because of the legislature connected to the virus.
CelebritiesVulture

R. Kelly’s Tour Manager Was ‘Concerned’ About Aaliyah Relationship But Didn’t Stop It

As testimony in R. Kelly’s Brooklyn federal court sex-crimes trial came to an end for the week on Friday afternoon, more details emerged about how Kelly allegedly controlled his inner circle using their devotion, with the purported aim of preying on girls and women. Testimony from Kelly’s former road manager, Demetrius Smith, reflected an obligation to Kelly despite his deep reservations over the R&B star’s alleged sexual relationship with Aaliyah when she was in her early teens and he was in his mid-to-late 20s.
CelebritiesPosted by
WGAU

Ex-employee: R. Kelly lived in 'Twilight Zone' he controlled

NEW YORK — (AP) — R. Kelly lived in a “Twilight Zone” where he called all the shots, including whether visitors at his Chicago-area mansion could leave or order takeout food, one of his former employees testified on Friday. Anthony Navarro was called as a government witness at Kelly's sex-trafficking...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

R. Kelly Trial, Day 3: Cook County Clerk Testifies About Kelly’s Marriage To Late Singer Aaliyah When She Was 15 Years Old

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — During day three of R. Kelly‘s sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn on Friday, jurors heard testimony about Kelly’s marriage to the late singer Aaliyah. As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reports, for the first time, we saw a copy of the 1994 marriage license for R. Kelly and Aaliyah. At the time, he was 27 and she was 15. Defense attorneys for R. Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, stayed quiet on day three of his federal sex trafficking trial. “Any thoughts on the trial so far?” Moore asked. “We’re not allowed to talk about it,” defense attorney Nicole Blank...
RelationshipsDaily Beast

R. Kelly’s Ex-Tour Manager: His Marriage to 15-Year-Old Aaliyah Was ‘Wrong’

R. Kelly’s former tour manager testified on Monday that the 1994 marriage between the Grammy-winning singer and “Princess of R&B” Aaliyah was “wrong.”. “It shouldn’t have happened. It was wrong,” Demetrius Smith, 65, told jurors in Brooklyn federal court at Kelly’s racketeering and sex crimes trial. “I shouldn’t be talking about Aaliyah, she’s not here.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly Trial: Former Assistant Claims Singer Lived In "Twilight Zone"

Following years of updates, troubling reports, television specials, and anticipation, R. Kelly's New York trial has begun. Within its first few days, shocking testimony from the disgraced singer's alleged victims has unraveled in real-time as women have taken the stand with claims that Kelly pursued them while they were underage. We previously reported that Azriel Clary, who lived with Kelly in recent years, would be taking the stand, and now The New York Times is reporting on Kelly's former assistant testifying about his experience.
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

R. Kelly’s Tour Manager Testifies Against Him

R. Kelly's former tour manager Demetrius Smith testified against him on Friday (August 20th), saying that R. Kelly thought Aaliyah was pregnant by him when she was 15 and that is why he married her. According to Billboard, he said on the stand, “He said, 'Don't call Barry, it's deeper...
CelebritiesTimes Daily

Witness: R. Kelly controlled girlfriends during CBS segment

NEW YORK (AP) — A controlling R. Kelly barred his live-in girlfriends from watching a documentary series that portrayed him as a sexual predator and kept watch over them during an interview with Gayle King, one of the women testified Tuesday at the R&B singer's sex-trafficking trial. Support local journalism...
CelebritiesSlate

Will R. Kelly Survivors Finally Get Justice?

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Celebrated R&B star R. Kelly is accused of using his music empire to sexually exploit women...

Comments / 0

Community Policy