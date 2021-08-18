Watch: Pokémon Unite Reveals Two New Playable Characters Coming Soon

Build-A-Bear Workshop has slowly been bringing the world of Pokémon to life with some amazing plush figures. We have seen so many so far with the original Kanto starters like Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur. Other uncommon Pokémon have also hit the store like Snubbull, Snorlax, Dragonite, and even an Eevee. It looks like more Eeveelutions are on the way as Build-A-Bear has revealed their new Espeon plush. This Jhoto version of Eevee can only occur when you train it in the daytime while building up your friendship. Once your Eevee is maxed out, one must evolve it during the daytime, and BAM, you have yourself an Espeon.