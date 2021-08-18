Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Watch: Pokémon Unite Reveals Two New Playable Characters Coming Soon

By Joe Pring
wegotthiscovered.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Unite‘s modest roster is set to balloon in size exponentially in the weeks ahead, it would seem. As announced today in a special Pokémon Presents broadcast, the super-popular MOBA for Nintendo Switch and mobile (the latter of which isn’t due out until September) will soon be welcoming Gen IV favorite Mamoswine as well as Gen VI critter Sylveon. Amazingly, considering how popular the franchise’s so-called Eeveelutions have proven to be over the years, Eevee’s Fairy-type form will be the first to appear in Unite. Early gameplay for the latter suggests they’ll fall into the archetypal healer role, which just this week received some much-needed representation with the addition of Blissey.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Unite#Pok Mon Presents#Nintendo Switch#Eeveelutions#Blastoise#The Pok Mon Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamestechraptor.net

How to Understand Pokemon Card Rarity

From its inception Pokemon as a franchise has been sweeping the world. It's impossible to find someone that doesn't know what a Pikachu is. While many people interact with Pokemon through Video Games, or through Anime there are also a huge number of people who interact with the franchise through the Trading Card Game. With over 800 Pokemon in the world, and new cards that combine multiple Pokemon on one card, or even a single Pokemon that require four cards to summon it can be difficult to know what you have. Whether you're looking to get into Pokemon, or are finding your old binders of Pokemon cards it's important to understand Pokemon Card Rarity.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Go community demands classic feature to fix healing problem

Pokemon Go players have come up with the perfect way to solve the problem of running out of Potions and Revives: it’s time for Niantic to introduce Pokemon Centers to the game!. While the popular mobile app features a number of staples from the mainline Pokemon franchise like Great Balls...
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

New trailer for OlliOlli World reveals character customisation

Private Division and Roll7 have released a new trailer for their upcoming action-platforming skateboard game OlliOlli World that showcases the character customisation feature. You can watch this new trailer below…. Thanks to the game’s customisation feature, players will be able to perfect their character’s appearance by changing body types, skin...
Video GamesTwinfinite

The King of Fighters XV Reveals KOF XIV Boss Antonov As New Playable Character & Team G.A.W.

Today SNK released a new trailer and screenshots showcasing another fighter that will be playable in its upcoming fighting game The King of Fighters XV. This time around we get to see another returning character, but this is a special one. Antonov, boss of The King of Fighters XIV will be playable and part of Team G.A.W. (Galaxy Anton Wrestling) alongside King of Dinosaurs and Ramón.
Video GamesNME

Blissey is coming to ‘Pokémon Unite’ this week

The next Pokémon to join Pokémon Unite is Blissey, and they’re arriving in the MOBA game this week on August 18. The Pokémon Company confirmed the addition of Blissey today (August 16) via its Twitter, a Supporter battle-type Pokémon who will be joining the MOBA’s playable roster. Blissey has supportive...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Build-A-Bear Reveals New Pokémon Plush With Eeveelution Espeon

Build-A-Bear Workshop has slowly been bringing the world of Pokémon to life with some amazing plush figures. We have seen so many so far with the original Kanto starters like Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur. Other uncommon Pokémon have also hit the store like Snubbull, Snorlax, Dragonite, and even an Eevee. It looks like more Eeveelutions are on the way as Build-A-Bear has revealed their new Espeon plush. This Jhoto version of Eevee can only occur when you train it in the daytime while building up your friendship. Once your Eevee is maxed out, one must evolve it during the daytime, and BAM, you have yourself an Espeon.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Blissey is Pokémon Unite’s next new character, launching this Wednesday

It’s not quite been a month since Gardevoir joined the Pokémon Unite roster, but we’re already getting our next new combatant! The Happiness Pokémon Blissey is joining the roster as the game’s fourth Supporter character, joining the likes of Mr. Mime, Eldegoss, and Wigglytuff. Better yet, Trainers won’t have to wait long to take part in this egg-stravaganza, as she’s coming this Wednesday, August 18th!
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Pokémon UNITE is coming to mobile on Sept. 22

Pokémon UNITE is launching on iOS and Android on Sept. 22. This will bring Pokémon‘s first MOBA to mobile, along with cross-play and cross-progression with the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Pre-registration is now open on both mobile platforms. And any player who pre-registers before Sept. 22 will receive...
Video GamesComicBook

Apex Legends Leak Reveals New Cryo Grenades Coming Soon

It seems that a new Cryo Grenade weapon should be coming to Apex Legends sometime in the near future! Leaker and self-proclaimed "Apex Legends skin prophet" Shrugtal has apparently discovered the existence of the item following a datamine of the Emergence update. Shrugtal calls this "a bit of a hidden find after the patch has been out for a while," but the leak should be exciting for fans either way! As Shrugtal points out, the weapon's design and shape looks somewhat similar to the Thermite Grenade, with enough differences that set it apart. Notably, it has a light blue color to evoke its icy ability.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Blissey coming to Pokémon Unite on Wednesday, full list of abilities revealed

Blissey, the loveable evolution of everyone's favorite Generation 1 Egg Pokémon, Chansey, is coming to Pokémon Unite on Wednesday's update. Announced in a post on the game's official social media accounts Monday morning, Blissey will join Mr. Mime, Eldegoss, and Wigglytuff in the Supporter role. The first Generation 2 Pokémon...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Mamoswine and Sylveon are coming to Pokémon UNITE

Mamoswine and Sylveon will be added to Pokémon UNITE in future updates, The Pokémon Company announced today. The company didn’t share a release date for either of the Pokémon, but both had battle footage shown off in today’s Pokémon Presents stream, so they’ll likely be coming in the near future. Move lists also weren’t shared for Mamoswine and Sylveon, but it appears as though Mamoswine will have a rushing move where it dashes to an enemy Pokemon to attack, while Sylveon will have an area-of-effect move that looks like Dazzling Gleam. It’s unclear whether these are each Pokemon’s Unite Moves, though.
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Unite is coming to phones next month

Pokémon Unite is heading to phones. During its Pokémon Presents livestream on Wednesday, the Pokémon Company announced that the game will arrive on both iOS and Android mobile devices on Sept. 22, as well as two new Pokémon that are coming soon. The Pokémon Company announced that the mobile version...
ComicsPosted by
ClutchPoints

The new Pokemon Unite character is support-oriented Blissey

The new Pokemon Unite character drops today – it’s going to be Blissey, taking on a melee support role. She will have heals and attack speed increases for her teammates. The official Pokemon Unite Twitter account also included a gameplay clip, showing off its skills. Blissey throws eggs to heal her teammates and damage her enemies. Happiny is Blissey’s starting form. Throughout a match, she will evolve into Chansey and eventually Blissey as she levels up. In other Pokemon games and in the anime, Blissey also fills a supportive role. She appears as an assistant in Pokemon Centers of major cities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy