El Paso Zoo mourns death of lioness

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is mourning the passing of its 13-year-old African lioness Kalliope. “Kalliope was beautiful, spunky, playful, mischievous, and brave,” said Amanda Leverett, the collections supervisor for the El Paso Zoo’s Africa section. “She was the one who usually came up to the window for our educational lion encounter, always willing to share her beauty with everyone. It is so hard to say goodbye to animals we have had the honor of taking care of for so long. Being in a lion’s presence is a special and treasured experience that only few get to have. She will be dearly missed.”