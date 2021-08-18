Mall food court shooting results in manslaughter conviction
A 23-year-old Petersburg man was convicted last Friday of voluntary manslaughter and several other charges related to a fatal June 2020 shooting at Chesterfield Towne Center. Jurors in Chesterfield Circuit Court began deliberations Thursday and returned verdicts the following afternoon, finding William Ezell Taylor Jr. guilty of twice shooting Kimani O. Donovan, 22, during an altercation in the mall’s food court.www.chesterfieldobserver.com
