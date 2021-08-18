Cancel
Lawrence, KS

City Commission approves School Area Traffic Control Policy; determines adult crossing guard placements for 2021-2022 school year

lawrenceks.org
 6 days ago

At the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, August 17, commissioners voted to adopt Resolution Number 7390 and approve the School Area Traffic Control Policy. They also authorized the City Manager to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with USD 497 that formalizes the coordination between the City and USD 497 to implement the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program.

lawrenceks.org

