Billy Idol has announced a new EP, The Roadside, due September 17 via the newly-relaunched Dark Horse Records, which George Harrison founded in 1974 and which is now led by his son Dhani and David Zonshine (pre-order). It's Billy's first new music since 2014's Kings & Queens Of The Underground and his first EP since his 1981 debut EP Don't Stop. He made it with famed producer Butch Walker, and the first single is "Bitter Taste," which finds Billy applying his unmistakable baritone to a folk-noir backdrop.