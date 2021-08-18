Cancel
Cancer

Konduri Discusses Treating Patients With RET-Mutated NSCLC

By Targeted Oncology Staff
targetedonc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCase-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Solid Tumors,. Molecular testing revealed RET-mutant non–small cell lung cancer in a 59-year-old patient. The case was a topic of discussion during a Case-Based Roundtable event led by Kartik Konduri, MD. Molecular testing revealed RET-mutant non–small cell lung cancer in...

www.targetedonc.com

#Nsclc#Lung Cancer#Tumor Lysis Syndrome#Drugs#Md#Texas Oncology#Nccn#Nsclc#Dor#Ecog Ps#Anti Pd#Ci#Ne#Pd L1#Cr#Cns#Kif5b#Erc
Cancertargetedonc.com

ATR/PARP Inhibition May Overcome PARP Resistance in High-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Stephanie L. Wethington, MD, MSc, discussed the modern treatment of high-grade serous ovarian cancer and the study of olaparib plus ceralasertib as a strategy for overcoming resistance to PARP inhibition. Treating high-grade serous ovarian cancer means working against the inevitable resistance to PARP inhibitors...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Avelumab Maintenance Therapy Shows Favorable Results After Frontline Chemotherapy in Bladder Cancer

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Solid Tumors,. Cora N. Sternberg, MD, discusses the case of a 66-year-old woman with bladder cancer. Cora N. Sternberg, MD, professor of Medicine, clinical director, Englander Institute for Precision Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, Meyer Cancer Center in a NewYork-Presbyterian, discusses...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Cemiplimab-rwlc Demonstrates Significant Improvement in Overall Survival for Certain Patients With NSCLC

The EMPOWER-Lung 3 phase 3 trial of cemiplimab-rwlc (Libtayo, Regeneron) in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) was stopped early after meeting its overall survival (OS) primary endpoint, according to a press release from Regeneron. The investigators found that the combination of cemiplimab-rwlc and chemotherapy resulted in a substantial improvement in OS compared to chemotherapy alone for patients with metastatic or locally advanced disease and tumors with either squamous or non-squamous histology and across all programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression levels.
CancerNature.com

Liquid biopsy uncovers distinct patterns of DNA methylation and copy number changes in NSCLC patients with different EGFR-TKI resistant mutations

Targeted therapy with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) provides survival benefits to a majority of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). However, resistance to TKI almost always develops after treatment. Although genetic and epigenetic alterations have each been shown to drive resistance to TKI in cell line models, clinical evidence for their contribution in the acquisition of resistance remains limited. Here, we employed liquid biopsy for simultaneous analysis of genetic and epigenetic changes in 122 Vietnamese NSCLC patients undergoing TKI therapy and displaying acquired resistance. We detected multiple profiles of resistance mutations in 51 patients (41.8%). Of those, genetic alterations in EGFR, particularly EGFR amplification (n = 6), showed pronounced genome instability and genome-wide hypomethylation. Interestingly, the level of hypomethylation was associated with the duration of response to TKI treatment. We also detected hypermethylation in regulatory regions of Homeobox genes which are known to be involved in tumor differentiation. In contrast, such changes were not observed in cases with MET (n = 4) and HER2 (n = 4) amplification. Thus, our study showed that liquid biopsy could provide important insights into the heterogeneity of TKI resistance mechanisms in NSCLC patients, providing essential information for prediction of resistance and selection of subsequent treatment.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Chao Discusses How Ruxolitinib Broadens Treatment Options in GVHD

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Hematologic Malignancies,. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Nelson Jen An Chao, MD of Duke University School of Medicine discussed a 48-year-old patient with graft-vesus-host disease. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, Nelson Jen An Chao, MD of...
CancerNature.com

Circulating tumor DNA sequencing in colorectal cancer patients treated with first-line chemotherapy with anti-EGFR

Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) may reveal dynamic tumor status during therapy. We conducted serial ctDNA analysis to investigate potential association with clinical outcome in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients receiving chemotherapy. Tissue KRAS/NRAS wild-type mCRC patients were enrolled and treated with first-line cetuximab-containing chemotherapy. ctDNA isolated from plasma were analyzed by next generation sequencing (NGS) with 16 targeted gene panel. Among 93 patients, 84 (90.3%) had at least 1 somatic mutation in baseline ctDNA samples (average 2.74). Five patients with KRAS or NRAS hotspot mutation in the ctDNA showed significantly worse progression-free survival (PFS) (p = 0.029). Changes in average variant allele frequency (VAF) in ctDNA showed significant correlation with tumor size change at the time of first response evaluation (p = 0.020) and progressive disease (PD) (p = 0.042). Patients whose average VAF decreased below cutoff (< 1%) at the first evaluation showed significantly better PFS (p < 0.001), and the average VAF change further discriminated the PFS in the patients in partial response (p = 0.018). At the time of PD, 54 new mutations including KRAS and MAP2K1 emerged in ctDNA. ctDNA sequencing can provide mutation profile that could better reflect tumor mutation status and predict treatment outcome.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Determining the Efficacy of Neoadjuvant Cemiplimab in Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Thomas Marron, MD, PhD an assistant professor of hematology and medical oncology at Mount Sinai Hospital, discusses the study design and key goals of adding perioperative cemiplimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, to surgical resection for hepatocellular carcinoma. Thomas Marron, MD, PhD an assistant professor of hematology and medical oncology at Mount...
Cancertargetedonc.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to STRO-002 for Ovarian Cancer

The FDA has granted a fast track designation to the folate receptor alpha-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, STRO-002, for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who have received 1 to 3 prior lines of systemic therapy. The FDA has granted a fast track designation...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Not Every De-Differentiated Liposarcoma is The Same

Advances in medicine have offered an improved classification system for liposarcoma, and the treatment landscape is ever evolving as new targets are being identified. The more oncologists come to understand liposarcoma, the clearer it becomes that it is a difficult disease. Liposarcoma consists of 13,000 soft tissue sarcomas comprised of...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Participants Discuss Treatment in Transplant-Ineligible DLBCL

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Solid Tumors,. Grzegorz S. Nowakowski, MD and Stephen D. Smith lead other participants of a Case Based Roundtable event in a discussion around treatment for patients with transplant-ineligible diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Grzegorz S. Nowakowski, MD and Stephen D. Smith...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Perioperative Pembrolizumab Shows Activity in Advanced High-Grade Serous Carcinoma

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Isabelle Ray-Coquard, MD, PhD, discussed the NEOPEMBROV study in greater detail and the benefits of adding pembrolizumab to perioperative treatment for serous carcinoma deemed non-optimally resectable. Adding pembrolizumab (Keytruda) to perioperative treatment of chemotherapy and bevacizumab (Avastin) for the treatment of advanced high-grade serous...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Tucatinib, Trastuzumab, and Capecitabine May Be Efficacious in HER2+ BC With Leptomeningeal Metastasis

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Erica Stringer-Reasor, MD, discusses the study in more detail and how this newly approved triplet combination may improve survival for patients living with HER2-positive breast cancer with central nervous system metastases. While the combination of tucatinib (Tukysa), trastuzumab (Herceptin), and capecitabine (Xeloda) is FDA...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Patient Response to LuPSMA Therapy in mCRPC

An expert in prostate cancer comments on patient response to 177Lu-PSMA-617 therapy, particularly for patients with mCRPC who have liver metastases. Evan Y. Yu, MD: I think, when you look at the patient populations in the VISION trial, and you are looking at different baseline characteristics, people are always looking at specific things like the location of the disease. We know, from many other studies, that nodal disease only is generally a better prognostic patient population. Those with liver metastases are a worse population. I think a lot of attention has been given to patients who have liver metastases with prostate cancer because they generally tend to be prognostically worse. They generally tend to not respond as well to therapy. I think that is one interesting thing that we see in the VISION trial. If you look at the waterfall plots and the forest plots from the study, what you will see is that the patients who have liver metastases seem to do quite similarly as the other populations that have a better prognosis, especially for radiographic progression-free survival, which really points toward the fact that the agent lutetium-177 PSMA-617 is efficacious for those who have liver metastases.
Cancertargetedonc.com

How Genomics are Changing Urothelial Cancer Practice

Bishoy M. Faltas, MD, Fellow, Hematology/Oncology, Weill Cornell Medical College, discusses genomic testing in urothelial cancer. Bishoy M. Faltas, MD, Fellow, Hematology/Oncology, Weill Cornell Medical College, discusses genomic testing in urothelial cancer (UC). In UC alterations in FGFR3, PIK3CA, and CDKN2A have become actionable targets for therapy. Clinical research has...
Cancertargetedonc.com

How Prior Chemotherapy Impacts ICI Survival Outcomes in Patients With Lung Cancer

Jorge Nieva, MD, discusses the results of the Impower010 study, which evaluated the efficacy of the checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab after chemotherapy for lung cancer compared to best supportive care. Jorge Nieva, MD, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California, discusses...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Patient With RET-Mutated Thyroid Cancer Is Eligible for Multiple Targeted Therapies

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Solid Tumors,. Twelve months after a male patient with RET-mutant thyroid cancer was no longer asymptomatic, the patient developed symptoms that led the treating physician to discover metastatic disease. Twelve months after a male patient with thyroid cancer was no...
Austin, TXtargetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Osimertinib Is Chosen as Best Option for Frontline Therapy for EGFR+ NSCLC

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Solid Tumors,. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Miguel Albino, MD, of Texas Oncology, discussed the case of a 73-year-old patient with EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Miguel Albino, MD, a medical...

