Konduri Discusses Treating Patients With RET-Mutated NSCLC

An expert in prostate cancer comments on patient response to 177Lu-PSMA-617 therapy, particularly for patients with mCRPC who have liver metastases. Evan Y. Yu, MD: I think, when you look at the patient populations in the VISION trial, and you are looking at different baseline characteristics, people are always looking at specific things like the location of the disease. We know, from many other studies, that nodal disease only is generally a better prognostic patient population. Those with liver metastases are a worse population. I think a lot of attention has been given to patients who have liver metastases with prostate cancer because they generally tend to be prognostically worse. They generally tend to not respond as well to therapy. I think that is one interesting thing that we see in the VISION trial. If you look at the waterfall plots and the forest plots from the study, what you will see is that the patients who have liver metastases seem to do quite similarly as the other populations that have a better prognosis, especially for radiographic progression-free survival, which really points toward the fact that the agent lutetium-177 PSMA-617 is efficacious for those who have liver metastases.