Veras CheckOut POS Provides Philippine Electronics, Appliance, And Furniture Superstores With Modern Omnichannel Platform To Innovate Quickly At Lower TCO
Leading Appliance and Electronics Retailer Abenson and its Affiliate Brands Select Veras Retail’s Enterprise-Class, Unified POS Platform. Veras Retail, a leading global provider of omnichannel technology to deliver enhanced retail experiences, announced that Abenson will modernize its retail operations with Veras CheckOut omnichannel point-of-sale and Veras Activate for centralized promotions management. Additionally, its affiliate brands with varying retail formats—including Abenson Electroworld and Abenson Home—will also deploy Veras CheckOut in a single, cohesive environment.aithority.com
