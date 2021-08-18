Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Veras CheckOut POS Provides Philippine Electronics, Appliance, And Furniture Superstores With Modern Omnichannel Platform To Innovate Quickly At Lower TCO

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Leading Appliance and Electronics Retailer Abenson and its Affiliate Brands Select Veras Retail’s Enterprise-Class, Unified POS Platform. Veras Retail, a leading global provider of omnichannel technology to deliver enhanced retail experiences, announced that Abenson will modernize its retail operations with Veras CheckOut omnichannel point-of-sale and Veras Activate for centralized promotions management. Additionally, its affiliate brands with varying retail formats—including Abenson Electroworld and Abenson Home—will also deploy Veras CheckOut in a single, cohesive environment.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Appliance#Furniture#Tco#Philippine Electronics#Affiliate Brands Select#Omnichannel Technology#Abenson Home#Bir#Pci#Hardware#Veras Activate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Related
Businessaithority.com

Tech Data Expands Distribution Agreement With BitTitan In APAC

BitTitan’s MigrationWiz delivers a profitable new service opportunity for APAC Channel via Tech Data’s Cloud Marketplace. Tech Data announced an agreement with cloud deployment and management provider BitTitan to expand its distribution rights in the APAC region. This new agreement will provide resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) access to BitTitan’s automated solution for cloud migration via the Tech Data Cloud Marketplace in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.
Electronicsaithority.com

Hansong Technology Reference Design Adopts Summit Low Cost IoT Module for Adding Wireless Cinema to Smart TVs

The New Platform Targets Wireless Soundbar, Audio Hub and Speaker Applications While Delivering Key Performance and Reliability Consumers Demand. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA), a leading provider of immersive wireless sound technology announces that Hansong an Original Design Manufacture (ODM) to major audio brands will offer a new technology reference platform targeting wireless soundbar, audio hub, and speakers based on Summits internet of things (IoT) transceiver module. The new low-cost module named “Discovery” is powered by Summit Wireless advanced Wi-Fi compatible software designed for fixed low latency wireless audio transmission and can support up to four tightly synchronized audio channels ideally suited for entry level home cinema applications.
Cell Phonesatlantanews.net

Master Your Rush POS (Formerly Koomi) and TD Merchant Solutions Now Provide an Integrated Payment-Processing Solution for Restaurants

Experiencing significant growth during the pandemic, Master Your Rush (MYR), together with TD Merchant Solutions, will support restaurants in streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience. Montreal, Canada - August 24th, 2021 Montreal-based MYR (formerly known as Koomi) has announced the integration of its point-of-sale (POS) technology with TD Merchant Solutions'...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ubiquity Names Peg Johnson to Lead Growing Fintech Business

Payments Veteran Joins BPO to Integrate Suite of Services for Challenger Banks and Fintechs. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Ubiquity, a multinational business process outsourcer and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, has appointed Peg Johnson as Senior Vice President, Fintech.
Softwareaithority.com

Tecsys Bolsters Its Industry Leading End-to-End Elite™ Healthcare Supply Chain Execution Platform with Consolidated Pharmacy Inventory Management

U.S. health systems are leveraging Tecsys software to centralize and optimize pharmacy operations with supply chain best practices, streamlining DSCSA and 340B program compliance. Tecsys Inc. (TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, announces another significant milestone to its end-to-end Elite™ Healthcare supply chain execution platform with its end-to-end...
Businessaithority.com

AveriSource Announces iSAT Assessment Licensing For Its Global Systems Integration Partners

David Gutzman, AveriSource’s Managing Partner, announced the ability for Global Systems Integrators to license the company’s iSAT Assessment software. AveriSource’s iSAT Assessment is a key product within the iSAT Platform (Interactive Software Analysis Technologies). The iSAT Platform is best in class automation software for enterprise digital modernization projects around the world across multiple verticals.
Internetaithority.com

Digital River and Avalara Team Up for a Tax Management Solution to Simplify Global Ecommerce

New partnership eliminates the complexity of international taxes by providing a complete end-to-end solution. Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, announced it is teaming up with Avalara, a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes. The partnership brings together two respected brands in ecommerce to create a complete global tax management solution to eliminate the complexity of international taxes, as well as further simplify and accelerate cross-border ecommerce expansion.
Businessaithority.com

Credence Security Signs Partnership Agreement With Infosec Ventures To Deliver Human-Centric Security Solutions To The Middle East

Regional Value-added Distributor, Credence Security will drive the reach and engagement for Infosec Ventures’ HumanFireWall solutions and support the vendor’s regional growth. Credence Security, a leading regional specialized value-added distributor for cybersecurity, forensics, governance, risk and compliance solutions, announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Infosec Ventures’ HumanFirewall,...
Softwareaithority.com

ThycoticCentrify Enhances DevOps Security With Certificate-Based Authentication And Configurable Time-To-Live For All Cloud Platforms

ThycoticCentrify, a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, announced enhancements to its PAM solution for DevOps, Thycotic DevOps Secrets Vault. The latest version offers certificate-based authentication and the ability to configure Time-to-Live (TTL) for secrets, leading to even tighter DevOps security and easier management.
Businessaithority.com

WiteSand Partners With InterVision To Enhance Enterprise Campus Networking

Partnership Delivers Cloud Innovation and Enterprise Campus Network Expertise to InterVision Customers. WiteSand, the company delivering Enterprise Networking-as-a-Utility, announced a reseller partnership with InterVision, a leading IT strategic service provider. WiteSand’s cloud-delivered suite of services, designed to simplify and secure the provisioning, deployment, and operations of enterprise campus networks will work with InterVision’s core competency in helping its customers better leverage networking in the cloud.
Technologyaithority.com

Nextech AR Selected By Google As An Early Access Partner for It’s 3D AR Search Program

Nextech AR Solutions Corp, a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is proud to announce that they are an early access partner for the Google 3D AR Search Program. With this, Nextech AR will grant exclusive early access of the 3D search program to its current Threedy.ai customers, which include some of the world’s largest furniture retailers – Kohl’s, Pier 1, Lighting Plus and Kmart Australia. With Nextech 3D generated models showing up in Google’s 3D AR Search Program, brands can now expect to see their products as organic search results on Google.
Internetaithority.com

Afterpay Introduces New Advertising Solutions

Afterpay Ads deliver more customers to merchants – just in time for the holiday shopping season. Afterpay the leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” payments, announced the debut of Afterpay Ads, a new suite of advertising products to help brands reach, acquire and activate high intent, loyal shoppers across the Afterpay ecosystem. Built for brands who are focused on growing their base of Gen Z and Millennial shoppers, these powerful new advertising options help accelerate customer engagement and business growth.
Electronicsaithority.com

Noveto Completes Development Of Proprietary New Chip Set To Drive Its SmartBeaming Technology

Audio innovation specialist, Noveto, introduces its proprietary new chipset developed to drive its revolutionary SmartBeaming technology. Noveto is the first company to successfully develop SmartBeaming technology, which dynamically beams audio to outside the user’s ears, creating a first of its kind immersive 3D stereo experience, without the need for headphones and without disturbing people around you.
Worldaithority.com

Singapore Unlocked to New Providers with Symbio’s Launch of Communications Platform as a Service

Symbio, part of industry-leading communications software and cloud infrastructure provider MNF Group (MNF), has officially launched its proprietary communications platform as a service (CPaaS) offering in Singapore. The launch is significant for international businesses looking to grow their global footprint into Asia because it simplifies the technical infrastructure needed to...
Economyaithority.com

Raydiant and Captivate Join Forces to Expand the Reach of Digital Signage, and Improve Tenant Communication, in Upscale Communities

Raydiant, a full-service digital signage and experience platform provider, is partnering with Captivate, the leading location-based digital video network provider, to expand the reach and revenue of digital screens in upscale residential and office buildings. This digital signage solution is available through the Raydiant platform, using Raydiant-enabled screens and access to both Raydiant and Captivate content, for expanded audience reach and impact. The focus of this digital signage integration is to improve communication with tenants, workers and visitors of upscale community buildings. The displays will live primarily in common spaces like lobbies and elevators, capturing more eyes and engaging more people where they live, work and play.
Businessaithority.com

Talkwalker Acquires Reviewbox

The Integration Will Complement Talkwalker’s Leading Consumer Intelligence Platform by Providing Their Clients with Additional Product Review Capability. Talkwalker, a leading consumer intelligence company, announced that it has acquired all-in-one review management platform, Reviewbox. This acquisition will enable Talkwalker to rapidly expand its product review capability and integrate Reviewbox’s e-commerce...
Softwareaithority.com

Worthix Unveils Advanced, AI-Based Customer Insight Capabilities With Worthix 2.0 Platform™

By extracting deeper, more nuanced data, the Worthix 2.0 Platform and embedded Worthix Decision Lab™ enables companies to elevate their understanding of customer expectations, perceptions and purchasing decisions. Worthix, the first and only conversation-based AI technology tool for customer decision intelligence able to power one-on-one conversations with customers in any...
Businessaithority.com

ManpowerGroup To Acquire Ettain Group

ManpowerGroup the leading global workforce solutions company, announced that it has agreed to acquire ettain group for $925 million in cash. ettain will become part of Experis, ManpowerGroup’s global IT resourcing and services brand, and when combined, the business will have total annual revenues of more than $4.5 billion globally with more than $1.7 billion in North America. The combination will provide increased strength in delivering IT services to the higher growth financial services and health care industries.
Businessaithority.com

8×8 Announces New Distribution Agreement With SYNNEX Corporation

Fortune 200 Multinational Company to Provide 8×8 XCaaS to Resellers in North America. 8×8, Inc., a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced a strategic distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry. .@8×8 Announces New Distribution Agreement with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy