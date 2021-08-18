Veras CheckOut POS Provides Philippine Electronics, Appliance, And Furniture Superstores With Modern Omnichannel Platform To Innovate Quickly At Lower TCO

Raydiant, a full-service digital signage and experience platform provider, is partnering with Captivate, the leading location-based digital video network provider, to expand the reach and revenue of digital screens in upscale residential and office buildings. This digital signage solution is available through the Raydiant platform, using Raydiant-enabled screens and access to both Raydiant and Captivate content, for expanded audience reach and impact. The focus of this digital signage integration is to improve communication with tenants, workers and visitors of upscale community buildings. The displays will live primarily in common spaces like lobbies and elevators, capturing more eyes and engaging more people where they live, work and play.