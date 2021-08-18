Black Cat's Route To Confronting Thanos With The Infinity Stones

This summer, fans discovered the whereabouts of Marvel Comics’ most legendary artifacts in INFINITE DESTINIES! Unfolding over a series of epic annuals, this unpredictable story saw heroes from all corners of the Marvel Universe on a chase to prevent the powerful Infinity Stones from falling into the wrong hands. Central to the action was Marvel’s iconic thief Black Cat who walked away as the new wielder of this great cosmic power. The events of this story spun out into INFINITY SCORE, the current arc in her hit ongoing series. Now, fans will witness the stunning conclusion to this grand saga in GIANT-SIZE BLACK CAT: INFINITY SCORE. Written by BLACK CAT writer Jed MacKay with art by C.F. Villa, this oversized special will be a character-redefining one-shot with huge repercussions for the future of the Marvel Universe…