Black Cat's Route To Confronting Thanos With The Infinity Stones

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Infinite Destinies Annuals featuring the newly bonded folk with the Infinity Stones that have been running through the summer from Marvel Comics, after being delayed for a year by the pandemic, alongside the Black Cat comic book, with Jed MacKay running the show. They tend to have a pattern, a lead character involved in a story that may lead to an individual who wields an Infinity Stone with a Nick Fury back-up strip which has Fury on his own interdimensional journey. Not everything follows that pattern but it creates a general trend. With both Black Cat #9 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales Annual #1 both out today…

Comicsimpulsegamer.com

THE NEW WIELDER OF THE INFINITY STONES IS DECIDED IN GIANT-SIZE BLACK CAT: INFINITY SCORE #1

This summer, fans discovered the whereabouts of Marvel Comics’ most legendary artifacts in INFINITE DESTINIES! Unfolding over a series of epic annuals, this unpredictable story saw heroes from all corners of the Marvel Universe on a chase to prevent the powerful Infinity Stones from falling into the wrong hands. Central to the action was Marvel’s iconic thief Black Cat who walked away as the new wielder of this great cosmic power. The events of this story spun out into INFINITY SCORE, the current arc in her hit ongoing series. Now, fans will witness the stunning conclusion to this grand saga in GIANT-SIZE BLACK CAT: INFINITY SCORE. Written by BLACK CAT writer Jed MacKay with art by C.F. Villa, this oversized special will be a character-redefining one-shot with huge repercussions for the future of the Marvel Universe…
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s What If…? Contains A Hilarious Thanos Easter Egg

The first episode of Marvel’s What If…? premiered this past Wednesday on Disney Plus, and it set out the show’s stall pretty neatly. For the most part, it was a relatively straightforward rehash of Captain America: The First Avenger, albeit with a couple of major substitutions. Instead of scrawny Steve...
TV SeriesPolygon

Thanos’ turn in Marvel’s What If...? was inevitable

In sprawling franchises, and especially the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a fan-favorite villain can often be too perfectly cast to waste on a one-off. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki burrowed his way into the Thor franchise and came out the other end with his own heroic turn in a Disney Plus show. Bucky’s turn as The Winter Soldier only lasted a few movies before he chilled out in Wakanda and Sebastian Stan became Avengers material. In Elizabeth Olsen’s hands, Wanda Maximoff swung from a villain to a hero to somewhere in between in WandaVision. And Karen Gillan’s traumatic arc as Nebula hit so hard that Avengers: Endgame hinged on her jumping over to the hero side.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Black Cat #9

“INFINITY SCORE” Continues! The hottest new character of the last five years, STAR, brings her reality-warping powers to bear in THE BLACK CAT! Who hired Felicia to do this job? Why do they want this infinite power? AND HOW DOES FELICIA THINK SHE IS GOING TO LIVE THROUGH THIS?. Written...

