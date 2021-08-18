Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Nikon Z 14-24mm F2.8 S sample gallery (DPReview TV)

By dpreview staff
Digital Photography Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris and Jordan just reviewed the Nikkor Z 14-24mm F2.8 S, the wide angle zoom in Nikon's 'holy trinity' of lenses. Check out this gallery to see full resolution sample images from their review.

www.dpreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikon#Gallery#Lenses#Wide Angle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

DPReview TV: Canon RF 28-70mm F2L USM review

The Canon RF 28-70mm F2 L USM is a high-end standard zoom lens for the company's full-frame mirrorless system. Chris and Jordan take an in-depth look at how this $3000 lens performs in the latest episode of DPReview TV. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get new episodes of DPReview...
ElectronicsStuff.tv

Nikon Z fc review

Old cameras could be heavy, and thankfully that’s one trait that hasn’t been ported over from the FE. The Z fc’s body is constructed from lightweight magnesium alloy covered in a high-quality metal-effect plastic, and that keeps it surprisingly lightweight: just 445g sans lens. Speaking of which, we reviewed the...
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

DPReview TV: Why lower resolution sensors are not better in low light

A common belief in the camera world is that lower resolution cameras – and larger pixels – perform better in low light. In this video we illustrate why you should question that bit of conventional wisdom. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get new episodes of DPReview TV every week.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Atomos brings EOS R5 8K ProRes RAW to its NinjaV+

Atomos has announced a firmware update for its Ninja V+ monitor/recorder enabling 8K output from the Canon EOS R5 to be encoded as ProRes RAW. The upgrade allows the camera's Raw video stream to be recorded for extended periods (typically up to the capacity of the Ninja V+'s media or the battery life of the camera), in an industry-standard format that reduces the need for import plugins. The Raw footage allows control over both 'ISO' and White Balance, in software such as Final Cut Pro.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

You can now buy Tilta’s Canon EOS R5, R6 cooling fan for $165

More than a year after first showing off its concept, camera accessory manufacturer Tilta now has its Cooling Cage for Canon’s EOS R5 and R6 mirrorless cameras available to purchase. As the concept laid out, the Tilta Cooling Cage is effectively a fan that you attach to the rear of...
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Nikon Z fc added to studio test scene

Nikon recently announced the Z fc, its newest APS-C offering with a design reminiscent of the company's film cameras like the FM2. While we're working on our full review, we thought we'd present our studio test scene results here for your perusal. Below is our standard studio scene comparison tool, offering a look at the camera's image quality performance in both daylight and low illumination (tungsten) lighting at a variety of ISOs. The scene was shot using the Nikkor Z 50mm F1.8 S lens.
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

Dpreview tested the 24mm, 40mm and 50mm G compact prime lenses

Sony’s trio of compact primes offer respectable optical performance, fast focus, and great handling and controls in a compact, lightweight form factor. The 50mm F2.5G is tack sharp wide open, with nearly zero distortion and lateral chromatic aberration. Unfortunately it suffers from textured bokeh and fringing due to longitudinal chromatic aberration. Focus breathing may be an issue for some videographers.
LifestyleDigital Photography Review

The DPReview TV camera shoulder bag roundup extravaganza

Chris and Jordan review six popular camera shoulder bags, including models from Peak Design, Lowepro, Think Tank, Wotancraft, Vanguard and Manfrotto. Find out what they like about each, and which ones they picked for their own use. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get new episodes of DPReview TV every...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

This Epic Flash Dances in the Rain: Canon Speedlite EL-1 Review

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. Hot shoe flashes offer the flexibility of both on and off-camera use. But, hot-shoe flashes tend to have more limited power and settings than strobes. Canon’s new flagship flash, however, is powerful enough to use with a 200mm zoom lens. Despite the power, the Canon Speedlite EL-1 can add just a touch of light with the ability to go all the way down to 1/8192 power. And, with weather-sealing, versatile power isn’t the only way Canon is trying to set itself apart.
Electronicsfujirumors.com

The GFX 50 Series is an ISO-less Classic

The sensor in the GFX 50 series is certainly not the fastest. Nevertheless, you should not underestimate this ISO-invariant classic with its 50 megapixels. In terms of sharpness and dynamic range, it can still hold a candle to newer developments. Virtually all cameras of the Fujifilm X series are ISO-less...
Electronicsprovideocoalition.com

Megadap ETZ11 adapter: use Sony E lenses with Nikon Z cameras

Use your Sony E lenses with your Nikon Z camera, while still retaining autofocus (AF-S / AF-C), aperture control and IBIS. That’s the promise of the new adapter from Megadap. Introduced as a new ambitious manufacturer who specializes in making camera lenses accessories, Megadap justifies its claim with the introduction...
Electronicsprovideocoalition.com

Laowa has two new Piano White Cine lenses

New color, new mount, same excellent performance. That’s how Venus Optics introduces the Laowa OOOM 25-100mm T2.9 Cine. There is also a new 9mm T2.9 Zero-D Cine. Venus Optics announced the release of two new lenses: the Piano White version of Laowa 9mm T2.9 Zero-D Cine for Canon RF mount and OOOM 25-100mm T2.9 Cine. The Piano White version of these two lenses are priced at $649 and $ 6,000 ($ 7,500 for the bundle with 1.4x full frame expander and 1.33x rear anamorphic adapter) respectively.
ElectronicsGear Patrol

The Best Instant Cameras That Embrace Nostalgia

Polaroid closed its last factory in 2008 and a little bit of everyone’s childhood died. In the past decade, however, a number of camera manufacturers, including Leica and Fujifilm, have designed their own takes on the instant camera; and in 2014, The Impossible Project rode that wave by purchasing Polaroid’s old machinery in order to continue to make the film for old Polaroid cameras — and, as of 2020, they are making new instant cameras, as well. Instagram and Snapchat have their place; the instant camera's place is in your beach tote.
Electronicsvideomaker.com

Canon debuted a new 8K broadcast lens – key takeaways

Canon unveiled the XF60 4K UHD camcorder in a surprise reveal last week, but that’s not all it announced. We also saw Canon reveal the 10×16 KAS S, a new 8K UHD zoom broadcast lens. On paper, the 10×16 KAS S zoom lens is a versatile lens that can help...
Electronicsdronedj.com

New DJI pro camera spotted in the wild for the first time

Over the weekend, a couple of leaked DJI images appeared online. They seem to indicate DJI is nearing the launch of its first complete professional camera and gimbal system. Let’s take a look. The leak comes from two well-known sources on Twitter, @Kanzhaji and @OsitaLV. They posted images that show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy