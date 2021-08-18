Cancel
Killeen, TX

Vietnam vet flew more than 300 combat missions during 1967 tour

By John Clark Herald correspondent
Killeen Daily Herald
Cover picture for the articleKILLEEN — Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Floyd Smith arrived for duty in Vietnam in 1967 and flew the first of more than 300 combat missions the very next day. “I got there on the 23rd of March,” said Smith, now 82 years old and a resident of Killeen since 1984. His team was the first operational unit to fly the McDonnell RF-4C aircraft, with the task of providing photographic reconnaissance of the growing conflict.

