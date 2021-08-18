Cancel
DPReview TV: Nikon Z 14-24mm F2.8 S review

By dpreview staff
Digital Photography Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nikon Z 14-24mm F2.8 S is an update to a Nikon classic, but one that's smaller, lighter and better than its F-mount predecessor. Learn about its design, performance and how it handles the bamboo wall of doom in this episode of DPReview TV. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to...

ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Sample gallery: Nikon Z fc

We recently got our hands on a final production Nikon Z fc, and we wasted no time taking the retro-styled camera out and about around the Seattle area. Given that it uses the sensor from the Z50, we expected solid image quality, and the Z fc delivers. The collapsable 16-50mm...
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

DPReview TV: Canon RF 28-70mm F2L USM review

The Canon RF 28-70mm F2 L USM is a high-end standard zoom lens for the company's full-frame mirrorless system. Chris and Jordan take an in-depth look at how this $3000 lens performs in the latest episode of DPReview TV. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get new episodes of DPReview...
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

DPReview TV: Why lower resolution sensors are not better in low light

A common belief in the camera world is that lower resolution cameras – and larger pixels – perform better in low light. In this video we illustrate why you should question that bit of conventional wisdom. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get new episodes of DPReview TV every week.
Electronicsfroknowsphoto.com

Canon CRUSHED Sony & Nikon…here’s PROOF?!

This FIX is brought to you by StoryBlocks and their massive inventory of studio-quality stock footage. To check out StoryBlocks, head on over to http://storyblocks.com/fro. This week we have stories about a new Canon Micro Site, DxO Mark scoring the Nikon z 70-200 2.8 a 38 (whatever that means). A HUGE potential NIkon Z9 leak from Nikon Rumors. And, Canon topped the list for most cameras shipped in 2020 and crushed Sony and Nikon. This is YOUR Photo News Fix.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

This Nikon F Just Got a Full CLA, And It’s Ready to Be Yours

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on the Phoblographer. If you’ve been in love with photography for the past decade, then you’d understand the appeal of the Nikon F. In many ways, this is the SLR camera by which many others are measured. It’s made of metal. It’s so durable that they’re still used today. They’re rugged. And most importantly, they still work. Plus, they’re very modifiable to your needs. Best of all, if you absolutely live for using a light meter, this specific Nikon F is worth looking at. What’s more, it just received a full CLA before arriving for the Rare Camera Store.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

An Outstanding Portrait Lens! Leica 90mm F2 SL Review

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. There aren’t many 90mm lenses on the market, but the Leica 90mm f2 SL is surely worth looking at. Leica doesn’t make an 85mm: they opt for a 75mm and a 90mm. The Leica 90mm f2 SL is small, lightweight, fast to focus, has a metal build, and produces beautiful image quality. Then there’s the autofocus, which is also damned good in most situations. It’s all a winning combo. But then you look at the near $6,000 price tag and wonder if it’s worth it. Is it expensive? Yes. However, it’s also one of the most perfect portrait lenses I’ve used. Years ago, Zeiss tried to make a no-compromise lens lineup called the Otus lenses. The Leica 90mm f2 SL is worthy of outdoing those lenses by far.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Nikon Z fc added to studio test scene

Nikon recently announced the Z fc, its newest APS-C offering with a design reminiscent of the company's film cameras like the FM2. While we're working on our full review, we thought we'd present our studio test scene results here for your perusal. Below is our standard studio scene comparison tool, offering a look at the camera's image quality performance in both daylight and low illumination (tungsten) lighting at a variety of ISOs. The scene was shot using the Nikkor Z 50mm F1.8 S lens.
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

Dpreview tested the 24mm, 40mm and 50mm G compact prime lenses

Sony’s trio of compact primes offer respectable optical performance, fast focus, and great handling and controls in a compact, lightweight form factor. The 50mm F2.5G is tack sharp wide open, with nearly zero distortion and lateral chromatic aberration. Unfortunately it suffers from textured bokeh and fringing due to longitudinal chromatic aberration. Focus breathing may be an issue for some videographers.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Canon XF605 professional 4K camcorder and new 8K broadcast lens announced

Canon has unveiled a new professional 4K camcorder and a new 8K-suitable pro BCTV zoom lens. The Canon XF605 is a 'compact' 4K camcorder designed for solo shooters. The XF605 is 10% smaller and 600g lighter than the Canon XF705. The new lens is the 10x16 KAS S, an addition to Canon's 1.25" 8K broadcast camera lens lineup that includes 10x optical zoom from 16mm to 160mm.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Rokinon / Samyang AF 24mm F1.8 FE sample gallery

The Rokinon / Samyang AF 24mm F1.8 FE is a fast-aperture, wide-angle autofocus prime lens for Sony's E-mount mirrorless cameras. We've tested it on a 61MP Sony a7R IV, but it's also compatible with the company's APS-C mirrorless cameras as well. From the foothills of the Cascade Mountains to the...
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

You can now buy Tilta’s Canon EOS R5, R6 cooling fan for $165

More than a year after first showing off its concept, camera accessory manufacturer Tilta now has its Cooling Cage for Canon’s EOS R5 and R6 mirrorless cameras available to purchase. As the concept laid out, the Tilta Cooling Cage is effectively a fan that you attach to the rear of...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

This Epic Flash Dances in the Rain: Canon Speedlite EL-1 Review

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. Hot shoe flashes offer the flexibility of both on and off-camera use. But, hot-shoe flashes tend to have more limited power and settings than strobes. Canon’s new flagship flash, however, is powerful enough to use with a 200mm zoom lens. Despite the power, the Canon Speedlite EL-1 can add just a touch of light with the ability to go all the way down to 1/8192 power. And, with weather-sealing, versatile power isn’t the only way Canon is trying to set itself apart.
LifestyleDigital Photography Review

The DPReview TV camera shoulder bag roundup extravaganza

Chris and Jordan review six popular camera shoulder bags, including models from Peak Design, Lowepro, Think Tank, Wotancraft, Vanguard and Manfrotto. Find out what they like about each, and which ones they picked for their own use. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get new episodes of DPReview TV every...

