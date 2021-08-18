Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Philadelphia Phillies (61-58) will battle the Arizona Diamondbacks (39-81) in Game 2 of the NL Inter-Division three-game tournament at Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 9:40 PM ET. Philadelphia just lost a series versus the Cincinnati Reds after splitting the first two installments at 1-6 in the series opener on Friday and 6-1 in Game 2 on Saturday. The Phillies closed the series with a 4-7 defeat to the Reds in the finale on Sunday. The team earned their 2nd straight defeat after a close 2-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series opener on Tuesday. Philadelphia hit only 3 shots with 2 runs scored in the loss. Kyle Gibson went 6.0 innings of work while giving away three earned runs on seven hits with two walks granted and struck out five Arizona hitters in the losing effort. RF Bryce Harper acquired a one-run score on one hit with an RBI while 1B Brad Miller added one run on one hit for the Phillies.