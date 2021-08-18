Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Los Angeles Angels vs Detroit Tigers 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 6 days ago

The finale of a four-game series will take place at the Anaheim Stadium between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon. The Detroit Tigers were defeated at the first three games and now drop to last place at the AL Central Standings at 29-42, 14 games behind the division leader Chicago White Sox. The win brings the Los Angeles Angels’ record to 36-35 which is still in the middle-of-the-pack in the AL West Division, 7 ½ games behind the division leader Oakland Athletics.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Stadium#The Detroit Tigers#The Los Angeles Angels#The Al West Division#Oakland Athletics#Ohtani Records#Obp#The La Angels#The Al Central Division#Era#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Major League Baseball#Nesn Mlb Odds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers trade for veteran catcher, add him to roster just before game time

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have acquired veteran catcher Dustin Garneau to help plug their temporary shortage of catching depth. The Tigers sent cash considerations to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Garneau, 34, who was playing in Triple-A Albuquerque. The deal was permissible even though it was after the...
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Cabrera hits 500th home run

TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer was a big moment for everyone who had a hand in the slugger’s stellar career. Even on the road, it was a big party. Cabrera became the 28th major leaguer to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Miguel Cabrera Joins the 500 Home Run Club

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It’s not often that any big league player gets a curtain call...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 8/24/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers' Gregory Soto allows 9th-inning slam in 8-2 loss to Los Angeles Angels

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch wants the fans to cheer. He is asking them to get pumped for the entirety of Miguel Cabrera's plate appearances against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park. For the past three games against Cleveland, the crowd would go silent just moments before each pitch to the future Hall of Famer, and Hinch didn't like the added pressure.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/20/2021

Royals at Cubs—MLB pick is Chicago Cubs +108. Jake Arrieta gets the start for Chicago. The righthander is coming off a good start against the Marlins where he allowed no earned runs over six innings. Brad Keller to counter for the Royals. Keller past three games allowed ten earned runs in 14 2/3rd innings. Team is 1-9 in his past ten starts. Cubs do return home on a two game winning streak beating the Reds. KC bats only .220 on the road and sit 24th overall in run production and 28th in homers. Play Chicago +108.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Miguel Cabrera blasts 500th career homer in Tigers' win

Miguel Cabrera belted his 500th career home run and the visiting Detroit Tigers went on to record a 5-3 win in 11 innings over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon. Detroit had two-out RBI doubles by Daz Cameron and Willi Castro in the 11th against Kirby Snead (0-1) to seize the rubber match of a three-game series.
MLBWJR

Miguel Cabrera Hits 500th Home Run Against Blue Jays

DETROIT, August 23, 2021 ~ Sunday, Miguel Cabrera became the 28th player to join the 500 home run club, when he sent the ball soaring over the scoreboard against the Blue Jays in Toronto. “It’s something special for my country, for my family, to be able to do this,” said...
MLBFOX Sports

MLB world reacts to Miguel Cabrera's 500th career home run

There's a new member of Club 500. In the top of sixth inning Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera hit the 500th home run of his illustrious MLB career. Cabrera received a 1-1 changeup from Steven Matz and lofted it over the fence in right-center field, sending the Tigers dugout into a frenzy of cheers at Rogers Centre.

Comments / 0

Community Policy