Milwaukee Brewers vs St Louis Cardinals 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Milwaukee Brewers (73-47) will clash with the St. Louis Cardinals (61-57) in the NL Central Division three-game set tournament at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 7:45 PM ET. Milwaukee busted the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game set battle after winning the last two outings over the weekend. The Brewers split the doubleheader showdown against the Pirates with a 4-14 defeat in the first round and a 6-0 shutout win in the evening round on Saturday. Milwaukee hit Pittsburgh with a tough one-point triumph in the series finale at 2-1 on Sunday. The Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak with a 2-0 shutout victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of a series in the NL Central on Tuesday. Pitcher Corbin Burnes made an impressive start after he went 6.0 scoreless innings with two hits and two walks allowed while striking out three St. Louis batters in the winning effort.