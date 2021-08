For years fans have been waiting for the sequel to Dying Light. Techland unveiled Dying Light 2 back during E3 2018, so it’s been quite a few years since we first heard about the game. At one point, Techland released a video to confirm they were still working on the game. Now we’re finding out that there are actually two modes to pick from for players that will be going through Dying Light 2 on either the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X platforms.