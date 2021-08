The wait for the next season of Outlander, affectionately and seriously known as Droughtlander to fans, has been rather gruesome this go around. Questions continue to linger about how Claire Fraser will handle the fallout from the storyline in Season 5, not to mention how it will all depart in various ways from Diana Gabaldon’s novels. In the midst of our heightened stages of speculation, star Caitriona Balfe has taken to handing out some spoilers. Not about Season 6, but about the new addition to her life, as the actress recently gave birth to her first child.