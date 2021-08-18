First day of Summer Fest Homecoming Carnival rained out
The first Summer Fest Homecoming Carnival is all set up and ready for riders at the London-Laurel County Fairgrounds, but a rainy Tuesday kept the rides shut down. The carnival also features games and food and will continue each night through Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. The Laurel County Homecoming kicks off at the fairgrounds on Friday and lasts through the weekend in conjunction with the carnival as well.www.sentinel-echo.com
