Laurel County, KY

First day of Summer Fest Homecoming Carnival rained out

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Summer Fest Homecoming Carnival is all set up and ready for riders at the London-Laurel County Fairgrounds, but a rainy Tuesday kept the rides shut down. The carnival also features games and food and will continue each night through Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. The Laurel County Homecoming kicks off at the fairgrounds on Friday and lasts through the weekend in conjunction with the carnival as well.

