New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The New York Mets will play at Oracle Park Diamond for Game 2 of this 3-game installment series in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 3:45 PM ET. The Mets recently bowed in Game 2 against the San Francisco Giants to a score of 2-3 yesterday. New York made 10 hits in Monday’s opener and trailed throughout the game that led to a 7-5 defeat. Tuesday’s Game 2 saw the Mets had 8 hits in a rough 3-2 loss. Marcus Stroman put up 7.0 innings with three earned on five hits and two walks. New York is 3rd at 59-60 in the NL East Division.www.tonyspicks.com
