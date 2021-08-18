New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Angels (62-61) will challenge the Cleveland Indians (58-61) in the AL Inter-Division three-game tournament at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Los Angeles just won the three-game series versus the Detroit Tigers by a sweep this mid-week. The Angels defeated the Tigers at 8-2 in the opening game on Tuesday and 3-1 on Wednesday. LA fell behind at 2-10 after five innings but started to explode in the 6th with six runs scored while adding one run in the 7th, three runs in the 8th, and completed their victory with a one-run score in the final frame. The Angels hit 16 shots with one error committed in the 13-10 triumph over the Tigers. The bullpen combined with nine earned runs on 14 hits allowed with one base on balls awarded but struck out eight Detroit hitters in picking up the victory. Center Fielder Brandon Marsh made two runs scored on a triple with three RBIs while Catcher Max Stassi added three RBIs with two runs scored on a double for the Halos.