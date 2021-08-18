Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 6 days ago

The New York Mets will play at Oracle Park Diamond for Game 2 of this 3-game installment series in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 3:45 PM ET. The Mets recently bowed in Game 2 against the San Francisco Giants to a score of 2-3 yesterday. New York made 10 hits in Monday’s opener and trailed throughout the game that led to a 7-5 defeat. Tuesday’s Game 2 saw the Mets had 8 hits in a rough 3-2 loss. Marcus Stroman put up 7.0 innings with three earned on five hits and two walks. New York is 3rd at 59-60 in the NL East Division.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Brandon Belt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Mets#The New York Mets#The San Francisco Giants#The Nl East Division#Era#The Ny Mets#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
CBS Detroit

Baseball Report: Miguel Cabrera Joins 500 Home Run Club

(CBS Detroit) — Miguel Cabrera has long been destined for the Hall of Fame. For years, it’s been a matter of when, rather than if. The Detroit Tigers slugger just added another line to his impressive resume, hitting his 500th home run. The Tigers may not have a shot at the playoffs, but with just over a month left in the 2021 regular season, most of the division races remain undecided. The New York Mets, however, are doing their best to take themselves out of contention in the National League East.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Mets Game Preview (8/16/21) @ San Francisco Giants (76-42)

The New York Mets fly across the country after a disappointing sweep to the Los Angeles Dodgers and face the San Francisco Giants. The Giants have the best record in baseball, while the Mets cannot seem to get out of their own way by creating new heartbreaking ways to lose. Playing on the west coast means a late-night start of 9:45 p.m. ET from Oracle Park.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

8/18 Gamethread: Giants vs. Mets

The Giants will take on the Mets in the final game of this series today. The Giants will be looking to sweep, and they’ll be looking to Anthony DeSclafani to help them get it. DeSclafani will enter today’s game with a 3.29 ERA, 3.72 FIP, with 122 strikeouts to 35...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/20/2021

Royals at Cubs—MLB pick is Chicago Cubs +108. Jake Arrieta gets the start for Chicago. The righthander is coming off a good start against the Marlins where he allowed no earned runs over six innings. Brad Keller to counter for the Royals. Keller past three games allowed ten earned runs in 14 2/3rd innings. Team is 1-9 in his past ten starts. Cubs do return home on a two game winning streak beating the Reds. KC bats only .220 on the road and sit 24th overall in run production and 28th in homers. Play Chicago +108.
MLBESPN

A miracle team? How the San Francisco Giants just keep winning

This magical, best-record-in-the-majors season for the San Francisco Giants starts with catcher Buster Posey. It has to, right? Tim Lincecum was the first star of those Giants teams that won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014, Matt Cain was the longtime stalwart in the rotation, and Madison Bumgarner became a legend in the 2014 postseason, but Posey was always the heart and soul. Rookie of the Year in 2010, MVP in 2012, sixth in MVP voting in 2014, Posey was the team's best hitter and the anchor for the pitching staff.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Walker expected to start as New York hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (81-44, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (61-64, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (7-6, 0.00 ERA) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-8, 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -112, Giants -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Cabrera hits 500th home run

TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer was a big moment for everyone who had a hand in the slugger’s stellar career. Even on the road, it was a big party. Cabrera became the 28th major leaguer to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks 8/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Chase Field will host the series opener of the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 9:40 PM EDT. The Padres collected four wins before they were blanked by the Marlins in the series finale to a score of 0-7. San Diego won two meetings in their three-game series with the Diamondbacks. The team improved its record to 66-50 in the league after winning four of its last five games. The Padres are third in the National League West standings.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Los Angeles Dodgers 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Pittsburgh Pirates will play Game 2 of their 3-game road match against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Dodgers Stadium in LA on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 10:10 PM ET. The Pirates suffered their 2nd straight loss to a score of 3-4 yesterday. The team is on a 4-game losing skid and will try to win this season’s finale match of the series. Pittsburgh is last at 42-78 in the NL Central Division.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Braves are set to meet the Miami Marlins in MLB action this Wednesday at the LoanDepot Park as they take on the last installment of a three-game on-the-road series. The Braves are at 63-56 after claiming a win at 12-2 against Miami during the opening match last Monday. In the fourth inning, first baseman for Atlanta, Freddie Freeman, and outfielder, Adam Duvall, each hammered a home run as the team produced a total of seven runs. Overall, the Braves bagged four games straight and currently sit first in the National League East, with Philadelphia trailing behind by 1 ½ games at second place.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Houston Astros vs Kansas City Royals 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals will play game three at the Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 8:10 PM EDT. The Astros are 3-2 in their last five games this season. The team won over the Angels in the previous series by 2-1. Houston was beaten in the finale to a score of 1-3 and the team was also defeated in the first meeting with Kansas City. The Astros are sitting on a 70-48 record following a 6-7 loss against the Royals. Houston ranks first in the American League West standings.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers will clash at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 8:10 PM EDT. The Nationals snapped its 8-game losing streak after winning the series opener against the Blue Jays. Washington hauled two wins before coming into this match. The team is now sitting on a 52-68 record following an 8-5 victory last Wednesday. Washington ranks fourth in the National League East standings.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Brewers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, pick and more- 8/18/2021

The Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals will continue their three-game series on Wednesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Brewers-Cardinals prediction and pick. The Brewers managed to take the first game of this series on Tuesday night, pulling away early in the...
NFLtonyspicks.com

Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinal will clash at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 8:00 PM EDT. The Chiefs will be playing their second game of the preseason here. Kansas City won over San Francisco in its first game following a 19-16 score. The team ended the 2020 season with a result of 14-2 and the Chiefs have ranked first in the AFC West Division. Before Kansas City fell in the Super Bowl, the team claimed victory in the Divisional Playoffs against the Browns and the AFC Championship against the Bills.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Indians 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Angels (62-61) will challenge the Cleveland Indians (58-61) in the AL Inter-Division three-game tournament at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Los Angeles just won the three-game series versus the Detroit Tigers by a sweep this mid-week. The Angels defeated the Tigers at 8-2 in the opening game on Tuesday and 3-1 on Wednesday. LA fell behind at 2-10 after five innings but started to explode in the 6th with six runs scored while adding one run in the 7th, three runs in the 8th, and completed their victory with a one-run score in the final frame. The Angels hit 16 shots with one error committed in the 13-10 triumph over the Tigers. The bullpen combined with nine earned runs on 14 hits allowed with one base on balls awarded but struck out eight Detroit hitters in picking up the victory. Center Fielder Brandon Marsh made two runs scored on a triple with three RBIs while Catcher Max Stassi added three RBIs with two runs scored on a double for the Halos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy