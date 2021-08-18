Perhaps It’s Time for a Nanny McPhee Reboot?

One has to wonder how this movie would be received today, but it’s worth thinking about at least. The original movie was something that a lot of people happened to enjoy since Emma Thompson’s initial appearance was absolutely hideous, but with each lesson the children learned she grew a little more beautiful as they came to understand what it was like to help their single father and to create a home worth living in. It feels as though it shouldn’t even need to be a consideration, but with people getting offended by every other thing these days, it feels likely that someone would have something to say about this, either due to Nanny McPhee’s initial appearance and how she eventually turns out or about anything in particular about this story. For all anyone knows, someone could take issue with the idea of British nannies being able to solve everything through magic and other means that don’t appear as kosher as they’d like them to be. The story is one that should be above reproach really since, for all the outrage and controversy that people love to talk about, Nanny McPhee is pretty innocent by comparison to a lot of movies that have come out in the current day.