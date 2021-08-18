Cancel
Business

Here's what the Delta variant means for the economic recovery

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinion by Mark Zandi for CNN Business Perspectives. The US economy's immediate prospects appear inextricably tied to how the wave of infections and hospitalizations set off by the Delta variant of Covid-19 plays out. While it seems unlikely that the variant would become so disruptive that it undermines the recovery, there are mounting reasons to be worried that it may become a significant headwind to near-term economic growth.

