Teton Valley Fair 4-H Results 2021

View more in
Agriculture
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Genesee County, NY|westsidenewsny.com
Genesee County Fair 4-H Livestock Show results
Genesee County 4-H members participated in 4-H Livestock Shows at the 2021 Genesee County Fair. At the completion of the individual shows, an Overall 4-H Livestock Master Showmanship Contest was held on Friday, July 30. The winners of master showmanship classes in each individual livestock show competed in the contest and Ben Kron was named the 2021 Overall 4-H Livestock Master Showman.
Riggins, ID|idahocountyfreepress.com
Riggins News: Riggins Canyon 4-H Club to participate in fair
RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Life is short, live it. Love is rare, grab it. Anger is bad, dump it. Fear is awful, face it. Memories are sweet, cherish them.” from ThinkPositivePower. The Idaho County Fair officially opens Wednesday, Aug. 18. There is something for everyone, including food booths...
Emporia gazette.com
4-H Rodeo wows crowd at Lyon County Fair
Local 4-Hers showed off their rodeo skills Wednesday evening during the 4-H Rodeo in the Grandstand Arena at the Lyon County Fair. The event, held at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, gives 4-Hers in three age categories — 7-9, 10-13 and 14-19 — the chance to show off their showmanship, athleticism and control during a number of events.
Bronson, MI|thedailyreporter.com
Final fair special for Bronson 4-H teen
Fair week is bittersweet for Madison Ratkowski, recent graduate of Bronson High School. “I missed being here last year,” she said as she fed her Holstein steer she raised as a starter-calf for the 2020 shows, which were canceled. The huge steer ate in his stall this week at the...
Richland County, OH|richlandsource.com
Richland County Fair results include 4-H booth awards, horse ambassadors, baking and royalty
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Fair has begun and the board has begun churning out results. The first batch of those are loaded below in the following categories:. Queen: Madison Parks, Richland Round-Up 4-H and Shelby FFA. King: Evan Stuart, Crestview FFA. First runner-up to Queen: Caroline Tilton, Muddy Creek...
Teton, ID|Teton Valley News
Calle Mambo returns to Teton Valley for final Downtown Sounds
Attendees at the final free Downtown Sounds concert of the summer, hosted by the Downtown Driggs Association, will enjoy a performance by Calle Mambo. Calle Mambo, a Jackson band, is known as the premier Afro-Cuban, jazz and salsa group in the region. After playing a gig at the Wildwood Room for the Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue fundraiser in February of 2020, the members of the ten-piece band didn’t see each other for a year.
Morgan County, CO|Brush News Tribune
2021 Morgan County Fair: 4-H General & FCS results released
The Morgan County CSU Extension recently released results of the 4-H General & FCS contests at the 2021 Morgan County Fair. Results are listed below. Thea Covelli-Carter, Weldon Valley 4-H Club, Blue, Champion, Best Records, Grand Champion. Peighton Arndt, Weldon Valley 4-H Club, Blue, Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion. 0102...
Sweetwater County, WY|midfloridanewspapers.com
BC-Results Sweetwater County Fair-4-Add
4th_$4,900, , 2YO, , clear. Off 2:23. Time 1:68.03. Fast. Also Ran_Fellasapayne, Wavetokaylie, Munich 72, Bb Rare Glock, Turbo Flash, Runraeleerun, Dashing Muse. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $17.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-8-4) paid $17.89. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-8) paid $33.30. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Driggs, ID|Teton Valley News
Teton Valley Cares back to school event set for August 14
The Community Resource Center of Teton Valley and the Education Foundation of Teton Valley are thrilled to be back with their annual Teton Valley Cares event. Teton Valley Cares 2021 will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Old Driggs Elementary School. The event...
Richland County, ND|Williston Daily Herald
Merritt wins big at Richland County 4-H fair
One of the graduating members of Richland County 4-H went out with a bang, winning multiple awards during the 4-H events of the Richland County Fair and Rodeo week. Ali Merritt has been part of 4-H for 11 years, and those years of work helped lead her to a successful week during the 4-H fair.
Iowa State|westlibertyindex.com
Recognize Muscatine County 4-H/FFA fair winners
Winners of the 4-H and FFA competitions at the Muscatine County Fair were released by Iowa State Extension Office officials. Junior: Blue — Catie Carter (State Fair) Senior: Blue — Jacob Imhoff (State Fair), Rebekah Imhoff. Ag & Natural Resources. Conservation, Environment & Sustainability: Blue — Katherine Barten, Joaquin Elizondo...
Madison, KS|eurekaherald.com
Madison Pacesetters 4-H Club
The monthly meeting of the Madison Pacesetters 4-H club was called to order on August 4, at 7 p.m. at the Sauder Community Center in Madison by President Brooke Gaines. Rylee Darbro led the club in the flag salute and 4-H pledge. Roll call was “What was your favorite memory ...
Custer County, NE|Custer County Chief
4-H history in the making!
This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Aug. 12, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief. As a past 4-H’er, I enjoyed watching history in the making on last Thursday at the Custer County Fair and was pleased that I could cover the Elite Showmanship competition for the paper. Not often in 4-H do you get to be a part of something like that.
Science|powderriverexaminer.com
Excellence in 4-H Projects Exhibited at the County Fair
4-H members showed up with quality and quantity at the PRCF this year, according to Powder River Extension Agent Julie Riley. "We were grateful, this year, that 4-H members experienced the interviews with their judges." explained Mary Rumph, Powder River Extension Agent. Last year, the pandemic restricted in-person interviews. "I...
Lehigh County, PA|Times News
Lehigh 4-H Dairy Club places second at Kutztown Fair
Several Lehigh County 4-H Dairy Club members proudly exhibited their animals at the Kutztown Fair on Aug. 10. 4-H members spend time year-round working with their animals to prepare them for their exhibition at the fair. The 4-H project animals receive tender loving care of regular baths, brushing, training and...
Allen County, OH|hometownstations.com
4-H Spotlight: Showing goats at the Allen County Fair
For the past nine years, Austin Miller has been showing goats at the Allen County Fair, and he got into showing like a lot of his fellow competitors did too. “I was born into it,” says Austin Miller. “My mom showed and did 4H when she was a kid, so I was kind of just thrown into it I have always enjoyed going to goat shows, just participating and trying to do my best.”
Lewisville, ID|Post Register
4-H.Star: She's heading to the state fair
Eleven-year-old Evelyn Burt of Lewisville is state fair bound. She’ll compete in the walk/trot class on Sept 4 at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot during the day-long 4H horse events held in the grandstand arena. During her first year in 4H, Evelyn worked very hard to win a...
Cycling|Teton Valley News
Local dirt bikers are part of first all-female team to complete GRIT Challenge
On Aug. 11, Kate Schade of Kate’s Real Food and Dayne Toney of Targhee Athletics finished a five-day, 500-plus mile dirt bike challenge in Idaho with two other women, marking the first time an all-female team had completed the rugged backcountry ride. Schade and Toney, both valley residents, are some...
Teton, ID|Teton Valley News
Touch a truck, support youth lacrosse
Teton Valley Youth Lacrosse Association is bringing back an event that’s beloved among the pre-adolescent crowd: Touch-A-Truck, which is happening on Aug. 28 on Depot Way in Victor. The street will be closed to traffic so that kids and parents can cruise around from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and...
Comments / 0