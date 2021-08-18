Anne Marie Schimmel (Deshler), “Annie,” (81) passed away peacefully August 3, 2021. She is survived by her husband and soul mate of 64 years, Peter A. Schimmel, her two children, son Peter Schimmel Jr., and daughter Pamela McMahon and husband John McMahon, and granddaughter Jennifer Mersky. Anne was born in Cambridge where she attended St.Mary’s Catholic School. After graduating she married and resided in Milton, Mason and Francestown, New Hampshire, finding permanent residence in Chatham. A dedicated mother, she was actively involved in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and volunteered in all activities for her children. She eventually worked at the Nauset Middle School until she retired in 1995. The lifelong friends she made there would become her most loyal and lasting friendships. The stories of their many adventures together would prove to be the makings of a top notch sitcom for sure! Annie and her family spent cherished summers at their family cottage on Cape Cod Bay. She was the best first mate on countless sailing trips along the northeast coast aboard The Pegasus. Annie loved dancing, being outdoors, summer storms, gardening and organizing absolutely EVERYTHING! One of her favorite pastimes was reading .She was an avid reader of historical dramas, dark mysteries and crime novels. Her favorite to be sure was curling up and getting lost in the pages of romance novels by Nora Roberts. She was a beacon of light for all that who knew her, always available to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. A family member best described her as follows: Annie touched a stadium of souls. She embraced all with that “heart hug—made you feel like you were the most important person in the room. She had no sharp edges... dressed in bright colors like a tropical bird … giving love, a laugh, and kindness with everyone. Her name means gracious and merciful her spirit is love. “THE GREATEST SECRETS ARE ALWAYS HIDDEN IN THE MOST UNLIKELY PLACES.THOSE WHO DONT BELIEVE IN MAGIC WILL NEVER FIND IT” R.D. She definitely found it, everywhere she went.