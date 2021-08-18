Among us developers disappointed with Epic Games’ Fortnite Impostors mode
Among us developers InnerSloth has expressed disappointment after the reveal of the Fortnite Impostors mode as Epic Games never asked them to collaborate. InnerSloth revealed that they’ve been asking for a partnership with Epic Games for a while, but got no response. In Fortnite Imposters, players would have to portray who is lying or if one was the impostor, they would have to kill everyone else. The mechanic is very similar to Among Us and that disappointed the developers of the popular “sus” game.gamingideology.com
