Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Among us developers disappointed with Epic Games’ Fortnite Impostors mode

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong us developers InnerSloth has expressed disappointment after the reveal of the Fortnite Impostors mode as Epic Games never asked them to collaborate. InnerSloth revealed that they’ve been asking for a partnership with Epic Games for a while, but got no response. In Fortnite Imposters, players would have to portray who is lying or if one was the impostor, they would have to kill everyone else. The mechanic is very similar to Among Us and that disappointed the developers of the popular “sus” game.

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Impostor#Game Mechanics#Innersloth#Fortnite Imposters#Ios#Nintendo Switch#Xbox#Playstation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: Epic Debuts Arena Zone Wars Game Mode

Epic Games introduces a new Arena Mode game type in Fortnite. Competitive Fortnite Battle Royale is a constantly evolving landscape with new players and techniques emerging each day. After some resistance, Epic Games has finally embraced the scene for all it has to offer. The competitive scene encompasses a lot, including savvy box fights, building, editing, aiming, evading and more. Epic has deployed a new Arena game mode, dubbed Zone Wars, where duos can work on perfecting their endgame strategies and dealing with the chaos.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Fortnite Adds A New Among Us-Inspired Mode

Following the unprecedented popularity of Innersloth’s social deduction game Among Us, Fortnite has also jumped into the hype train and added a Fortnite Impostors mode. This works in a similar fashion to Among Us, with a group of players working together to find the imposter. Check out the video below for more information on the matter.
Video GamesNME

‘Fortnite’ adds new ‘Fortnite Impostors’ mode, playable now

Epic Games has snuck out a brand new game mode for its hit battle royale title Fortnite, with Fortnite Impostors live in the game now. The new mode is set within the growing narrative background of the Fortnite universe, and sees players either as an Agent working for the “Imagined Order”, or an Impostor working to sabotage the organisation.
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite Impostors Mode Is A Lore Goldmine, But Is It Canon?

Fortnite is certified sus this week with the introduction of its new Impostors mode, which aims to take on Among Us. The new game mode is quickly gaining traction among the millions who play Fortnite every week, and it's not just because it offers a more polished take on the game's fanmade limited-time mode (LTM) from Christmas last year, The Spy Within. Players are dissecting the new map and its lore items scattered within the confines of this new social deduction mode, and it seems Epic may be using the mode to fill in some holes in the island's backstory.
RetailCharlie INTEL

Fortnite 17.40 patch notes: Impostor Mode, Coral Castle abduction

Fortnite’s 17.40 Update is officially here, with the August 17 patch introducing a new Imposter Mode, major map changes, and more to PC, Xbox Series X / S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Fortnite Season 7 is well underway, with new weapons like the Prop-ifier and Grab-itron helping...
Video GamesCollider

'Fortnite' Is Getting an 'Among Us' Like Mode, And it Looks Kind of Sus

Fortnite has been very busy lately between numerous collaborations for new skins and a virtual concert with Ariana Grande. Now, the game's dipping its toes into the murder mystery genre with its latest addition: an Among Us-esque mode called Fortnite Impostors. Impostors is a limited-time mode available now that puts...
Theater & Dancegamespew.com

Fortnite’s New Impostors Mode Seems Seriously Suss

Fortnite has a new “Impostors” mode that’s a far cry from anything the online game previously had to offer. Impostors sees eight players maintaining new map The Bridge while two other players try to overtake it. The snag is that no-one knows who those two impostors and.. yes, it’s Among Us in everything but name. Granted, “impostor” is a fairly common word, but developers Epic didn’t even try to swap it up for “interloper”, “enemy agent” or some other term.
Video GamesFanSided

Fortnite rips off Among Us (again) with Impostors mode

With today’s v17.40 update to Fortnite, the popular battle royale game has added a new limited time mode that might sound a bit familiar. It’s called “Impostors” and it urges you to “trust nobody.”. Like I said, it might sound familiar. That’s because Impostors is a blatant rip off of...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Among Us Devs Seem To Be Offended With Fortnite’s Latest Mode

Fortnite recently added a new Impostors mode, which is a straight-up rip-off of Innersloth’s incredibly popular Among Us. Many Innersloth devs have recently took to Twitter highlighting the similarities down to the map layout for the game mode. Programmer Gary Porter shared a layout of Fortnite Impostors’ Submarine map alongside...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Unknown to Innersloth, but Fortnite’s Among Us mode is coming

Preliminary Info: Among Us creator Innersloth explained to MRT that they are not working with Epic Games on this update and announced that they are aware of the development at the same time as everyone else. However, the company said we should be ready to hear collaborations with other Indie game creators for Among Us.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

This Skyrim Mod overhauls the appearance of every NPC in the game

Modder ‘Zhalroth’ has released a pretty cool mod for Skyrim Special Edition that improves the visual appearance of every NPC in the base game. According to Zhalroth, the mod overhauls over 3000 NPCs, both male and female (except for children). This includes all expansion packs, bandits, etc. Thanks to this mod, the NPCs now have high poly heads with KS Hair.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Minecraft Dungeons Headed to Steam on September 22 - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Mojang Studios and Double Eleven have announced the action dungeon crawler, Minecraft Dungeons, will be getting a release on PC via Steam on September 22. The base game is priced at $19.99, while the Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and all six...
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Embr Trailer – Coming September 23rd

Curve Digital presents the fiery Embr – a multiplayer-centric game which comes to consoles and PC on September 23rd as an early access title. Check out the madness in the trailer as you rescue those surrounded by flames. Curve Digital and Muse Games are fired up to announce frenetic firefighting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy