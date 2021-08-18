Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Get FREE Bitcoin When You Signup for Coinbase

By Buzzle Staff
Buzzle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to get into cryptocurrency? The fastest and easiest way to get started in Coinbase, which provides a simple platform for both beginners and advance crypto traders alike. You can sign up here to get started and enter the fray!

buzzle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fray
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Coinbase Stock Climbs Alongside Bitcoin

As Bitcoin (BTC) breaks above the psychologically significant $50,000 level for the first time since May, the shares of cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) are on the rise as well. At last check, COIN was up 2.8% to trade at $264.58. Plus, today's price action comes after last week's announcement that Coinbase will buy $500 million in crypto on its balance sheet and allocate 10% of quarterly profits into a crypto assets portfolio.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Coinbase Stock Rises as Bitcoin Rallies to Hit $50,000

Coinbase saw considerable gains in its stock price on the back of a Bitcoin three-month high rally after announcing increased crypto investments. Coinbase Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) stock jumped 3.2% in premarket trading and is currently trading at $257.32, thanks to Bitcoin. The exchange platform’s rise came about after the price of Bitcoin topped $50,000, the asset’s highest level since early May. The digital currency is on a three-month high with Bitcoin-holding companies benefitting from the resurgence. For instance, MicroStrategy (MSTR), a business analytics company, also saw its extensive Bitcoin investment portfolio jump 3.9%.
StocksStreet.Com

Coinbase and MicroStrategy Stocks Rise as Bitcoin Surges

Coinbase (COIN) and MicroStrategy (MSTR) - Get Report shares rose on Monday as the two major Bitcoin players benefited from the digital currency’s 50% surge over the past six months. Bitcoin recently traded at $50,267, up 3%; Coinbase at $265.85, up 3%; and MicroStrategy at $750.02, up 5%. Coinbase is...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Coinbase Traders Have Far More Love for Ethereum Than Bitcoin

I noticed several statistics about Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) and its rising popularity vs. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) in the latest Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) shareholder letter. Coinbase is the largest crypto exchange in the world and reflects a good deal of the major sentiment in the trading of cryptos. You can see what I wrote...
Retailambcrypto.com

Coinbase’s strange evolving relationship with Bitcoin

Coinbase is currently in a strange situation. After it went public in April, the organization faced a rocky start as Bitcoin triggered a bullish rally in May. Last month, its value dropped by 36% from its ATH level. However, its 2nd financial quarter of 2021 surpassed revenue expectations, which illustrates...
MarketsFOXBusiness

Coinbase says Ethereum volume tops Bitcoin as DeFi, NFTs gain popularity

Ethereum was the most traded cryptocurrency on the Coinbase exchange during the three months through June, as investors explored the world of decentralized finance. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was responsible for 26% of the trading volume on Coinbase, compared to 24% for Bitcoin. A year ago, Bitcoin commanded 57% of total volume on the platform versus 15% for Ethereum.
Marketstokenist.com

Coinbase: In Q2 2021, Ethereum Passed Bitcoin in Trading Volume

Neither the author, Kai Morris, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Coinbase has released its Q2 2021 earnings report. The document reveals a number of important milestones for the exchange, such as having its highest monthly transacting users and its highest net revenue. Although, perhaps the most fascinating revelation is Ethereum’s trading volume surpassing that of Bitcoin on the platform—for the first time ever.
MarketsStreet.Com

Bitcoin, CoinBase and FirstEnergy – On TheStreet Wednesday

Bitcoin rises, recovering year-to-date losses, as institutional and retail investors resume buying the world's biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, CoinBase Global (COIN) gains as surging trading volumes power second-quarter earnings, and FirstEnergy (FE) - Get Report reportedly is in talks to sell 20% of its transmission business for as much as $2.5 billion.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Coinbase Stock and Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin and Dogecoin Pulled Back Today

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) pulled back slightly on Tuesday as did the price of popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). As of 3:30 p.m. EDT, Coinbase stock was down almost 4% for the session. And over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin were down 2%, 1%, and 3%, respectively, according to CoinDesk.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Coinbase to Invest $500 Million in Bitcoin And Speculative Altcoins

Coinbase announced Thursday it has updated its investment policy to include a 10% quarterly income allocation in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency and also committed to investing $500 million of its $4 billion in reserves into crypto. A statement from Coinbase reads, “We’re in a strong position to lead by example...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Coinbase Builds $4 Billion Cash Pile, Neglects Bitcoin

Coinbase has built a $4 billion hoard of cash in its first months as a public company, but its bitcoin holdings have not increased. The biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange seems to be mainly profit-driven; it has sought to push meme coins to its users while neglecting the transformative power Bitcoin can empower them with.
Marketsinvesting.com

When Gold Rises, Will Bitcoin Fall?

What do the portents say? Well, we’ve been looking for connections between gold and Bitcoin, and we see a chance to fatten the coffers. But first, let’s talk about gold and the miners. Yesterday’s session provided us with a perfect confirmation of the bearish case in the precious metals sector for the short term.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

4 Credit Card Rules You Should Always Follow

Be a smarter credit card user by sticking to these guidelines. Many of us use credit cards regularly -- sometimes multiple times a day. But even if you've been a credit card holder for years, it's important that you manage those cards wisely. Here are a few essential rules to follow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy