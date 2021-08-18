Get FREE Bitcoin When You Signup for Coinbase

Coinbase saw considerable gains in its stock price on the back of a Bitcoin three-month high rally after announcing increased crypto investments. Coinbase Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) stock jumped 3.2% in premarket trading and is currently trading at $257.32, thanks to Bitcoin. The exchange platform’s rise came about after the price of Bitcoin topped $50,000, the asset’s highest level since early May. The digital currency is on a three-month high with Bitcoin-holding companies benefitting from the resurgence. For instance, MicroStrategy (MSTR), a business analytics company, also saw its extensive Bitcoin investment portfolio jump 3.9%.
Comments / 0