Get FREE Bitcoin When You Signup for Coinbase

As Bitcoin (BTC) breaks above the psychologically significant $50,000 level for the first time since May, the shares of cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) are on the rise as well. At last check, COIN was up 2.8% to trade at $264.58. Plus, today's price action comes after last week's announcement that Coinbase will buy $500 million in crypto on its balance sheet and allocate 10% of quarterly profits into a crypto assets portfolio.