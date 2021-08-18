Cancel
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Receives Action-Packed Launch Trailer Showing Off Iki Island

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation Studios and developer Sucker Punch have released the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launch trailer, showcasing the game’s new story expansion, Iki Island. The launch trailer for Director’s Cut on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 focuses on Ghost of Tsushima’s story, combat, environment and brand new Iki Island. Personally, we can’t wait to get a foothold on the expansion’s new island. Watch the launch trailer below:

