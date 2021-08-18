Phil Cianciola

Philip “Phil” Charles Sauvageot, 74 of Barberton, left this world behind to be with his Lord and Savior Aug. 21, after a three year battle with cancer. Loving husband of 36 years to Nancy, father to Philip M. (Stephanie) Sauvageot, Tina Sauvageot (Mike McFeely), Janna Elliot, and Elizabeth (Tony) Kozenko; Grandpap/Grandpa/Papa to PJ, Gavin, Claire, Carson, Roman, Keegan, and Kelsie; son to the late Oscar and Hilda (Rohrig) Sauvageot; brother to Victor (Heidi) Sauvageot; uncle to Jean Davidson (Kojiro Umezaki); and cousin and friend to many loved ones. Philip was born in Warwood, West Virginia Dec. 2, 1946. He attended West Liberty University and West Virginia University and obtained his master’s degree at VanderCook College of Music in Chicago. A servant to the Lord, Phil used his gift of teaching and music to enrich the lives of others. He served as Band Director “Mr. S” for Wheeling Central Catholic, Barnesville High School, John Marshall High School, and Wheeling Park High School until 1985 and Barberton City Schools until his retirement in 2007. Continuing his passion for teaching, Phil taught private music lessons and played accompaniment for Lake Local Schools for 12 years. Phil faithfully served the church, mainly, King’s Way Alliance Church, as music director and many other capacities over his lifetime. When he wasn’t teaching, Phil could be found cheering on his favorite teams, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Pittsburgh Steelers, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was known for his generosity, famous one-liners, infectious jubilee, and playing piano for anyone in need. His testimonial song was, “It is Well With My Soul,” which gave him hope in the salvation he found in Jesus through the good times and the bad. Friends may call Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10:30–noon, with services immediately following at King’s Way Alliance Church 2500 Kingsport Way, Akron, OH 44314. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society in memory of Philip’s best pal, Scruffy. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.