DD Beverage Co. Launches Its Third Energy Drink Brand: GRIZZLY Energy

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 6 days ago

GRIZZLY Energy is a line extension of the popular GRIZZLY Supplements brand. The GRIZZLY Supplements brand launched earlier this year in March and has seen great success in a short amount of time! GRIZZLY Energy will launch with two zero-sugar flavours in a 473mL can format; Strawberry Kiwi and Orange Mango.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Drink#Grizzly#Sugar#Dd Beverage Co#Grizzly Energy#Orange Mango#Grizzly Supplements
