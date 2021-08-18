Cancel
Victor, ID

Owner of temporary Victor RV park fined for code violation

By Julia Tellman
Teton Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Victor City Council voted on Aug. 11 to fine a Victor property owner for illegally operating a small temporary RV park on a lot across the street from city hall. It came to the city’s attention in early July that about the seven or eight RVs were parked on the Elm Street property and were being used as temporary workforce housing. This violated the city ordinance which only allows one occupied RV for up to three months as an accessory dwelling to a primary residence. The public works department also determined that the RVs did not have properly permitted or designed sewer connections, which was a safety and contamination concern.

www.tetonvalleynews.net

