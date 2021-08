We’ve still got a few weeks of summer left and I’m planning on making the most of every last second! One of the best parts about the summer is a refreshing drink to help you cool off from the heat. And an adult beverage can be the best way to savor these last summer nights. If you’re looking for something to serve with Taco Tuesday or Labor Day, or simply just something to enjoy while you’re lounging in the pool, I’ve got you covered with these 11 frozen cocktail recipes. And while most of these include alcohol, you can nix the booze for an equally delicious treat.