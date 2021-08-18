Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California

By TERENCE CHEA, ETHAN SWOPE, JOHN ANTCZAK Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZwxf_0bVDZLS200

Wind-driven wildfires raged Wednesday through drought-stricken forests in the mountains of Northern California after incinerating hundreds of homes and forcing thousands of people to flee to safety.

A reversal of wind direction was expected to test some previously quiet fire containment lines, but also push flames back in other areas, authorities said.

The newest inferno, the Caldor Fire, continued to grow explosively in the Sierra Nevada southwest of Lake Tahoe, covering 84 square miles (217.5 square kilometers) after suddenly ravaging Grizzly Flats, a community of about 1,200.

At least 50 homes burned there but tallies were incomplete because officials had not been able to make thorough assessments of the damage in Grizzly Flats. Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries on Tuesday and about 5,900 homes and other structures were threatened by the fire.

In the Sierra-Cascades region about 100 miles (161 kilometers) to the north, the month-old Dixie Fire expanded by thousands of acres to 993 square miles (2,572 square kilometers) — two weeks after the blaze gutted the Gold Rush-era town of Greenville. About 16,000 homes and buildings were threatened by the Dixie Fire, named for the road where it started.

“It's a pretty good size monster," Mark Brunton, a firefighting operations section chief, said in a briefing.

“We're not going to get this thing overnight,” he said. "It's going to be a work in progress — eating the elephant one bite at a time kind of thing — and it's going to be a long-haul mindset. It's a marathon and not a sprint.”

The Caldor and Dixie fires are among a dozen large wildfires in the northern half of California. In contrast, Southern California has had few wildfires recently. Very moist ocean air even ushered in occasional drizzle or light rain on Wednesday.

But Northern California's wildfires have left scenes of utter devastation.

Few homes were left standing in Grizzly Flats, where streets were littered with downed power lines and poles. Houses were reduced to smoldering ash and twisted metal with only chimneys rising above the ruins. A post office and elementary school were destroyed.

Hulks of gutted vehicles littered the ruins and the skeletons of chairs stood in rows among the ashes of a church.

Derek Shaves, who fled Grizzly Flats late Monday, said he visited the next day, finding that his home and most of the houses in his neighborhood were gone.

“It’s a pile of ash,” he said. “Everybody on my block is a pile of ash and every block that I visited — but for five separate homes that were safe — was totally devastated.”

All 7,000 residents of the town of Pollock Pines on Tuesday were ordered to evacuate because of the fire.

To the north at the Dixie Fire, numerous firefighting resources were deployed into the area of Susanville, a city of about 18,000 a few miles from the northeastern edge of the blaze, where residents have been warned to be ready to evacuate.

Fire officials said early Wednesday that the fire did not push toward Susanville overnight, and that was one location where the switch in wind direction to the northeast could push flames back on themselves.

Late Tuesday, Pacific Gas & Electric began shutting off power to as many as 51,000 customers in 18 Northern California counties to prevent wildfires for the first time since last year's historically bad fire season.

The utility said the shutoffs were focused in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the North Coast, the northern Central Valley and the North San Francisco Bay mountains and could last into Wednesday afternoon.

The nation's largest utility announced the blackouts as a precaution to prevent gusts from damaging power lines and sparking blazes.

PG&E has notified utility regulators that the Dixie fire may have been caused by trees falling into its power lines. The Dixie Fire began near the town of Paradise, which was devastated by a 2018 wildfire ignited by PG&E equipment during strong winds. Eighty-five people died.

The Dixie Fire is the largest of nearly 100 major wildfires burning across a dozen Western states, including Alaska. The wildfires, in large part, have been fueled by high temperatures, strong winds and dry weather.

Climate change has made the U.S. West warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists.

———

John Antczak reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco and Amy Taxin in Orange County contributed to this report.

———

This story corrects that the Dixie and Caldor fires are more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) apart, not a few miles.

Comments / 1

ABC News

ABC News

378K+
Followers
96K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Local
California Government
City
Pollock Pines, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Wildfire#Drought#San Francisco Bay#The Dixie Fire#Dixie#Pacific Gas Electric#Pg E#Western#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
California Statereviewjournal.com

Nation’s largest wildfire approaches California city

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — Firefighters faced dangerously windy weather Tuesday as they struggled to keep the nation’s largest wildfire from advancing toward a Northern California city while a portrait of devastation emerged in a small mountain community hit by another inferno. Winds spawned by the arrival of a new weather...
California StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Cheapest Places to Live in California

California, with its various enticing features and large size, is the most populous and one of the most desirable states in America. But if so, why don't all the people just move there? One of the reasons is that it can be quite expensive to live in Cali. Even though California is renowned as one of the most exciting places to live in the U.S., it is also known as one of the most expensive places in the world.
California StatePosted by
CALMatters

California’s desert becoming a hotbed for water bandits: Watch

Lea este artículo en español. Known for its starry skies, Joshua Trees and 100-plus-degree heat, California’s vast desert has recently become a hotbed of something else: thieves stealing California’s water. So who’s on the receiving end of all this theft? Local investigators say it’s often illegal pot farms. And with the parched state in a withering […]
California StateSFGate

Map shows where six largest California wildfires are burning right now

Bone-dry weather and fierce winds brought dire wildfire conditions to Northern California over the past week, exploding existing blazes and starting new ones. The largest is the Dixie Fire, which on Sunday became the second largest wildfire in state history. There are six significant wildfires burning thousands of acres each...
California StateInhabitat.com

California Caldor Fire destroys town, keeps raging

What started as a little blaze last weekend in El Dorado County, California, has turned into a town-gobbling inferno. The Caldor Fire tore through the 1,200-person town of Grizzly Flats, leaving not much more than the elementary school play structure, then headed for Highway 50. As of Wednesday evening, the fire had grown to more than 30,000 acres, shot smoke plumes through the sky and was 0% contained.
PoliticsThe Guardian

‘My heart is crushed’: US’s largest wildfire levels beloved California town

The US’s largest wildfire raged through a beloved Gold Rush-era California mountain town this week, reducing much of the downtown and surrounding homes to ashes. Greenville, a remote community of about 1,000 in the Sierra Nevada mountains, was a place of strong character, where neighbors volunteered to move furniture, and writers, musicians, mechanics and chicken farmers mingled, resident Eva Gorman said.
California StateNBC4 Columbus

Ohio man accused of setting seven wildfires in California

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A college professor accused of setting a series of wildfires in California has ties to central Ohio. Gary Maynard, 47, was arrested Saturday in Sacramento, California. He is suspected of setting seven fires, between July 6 and Aug. 7, near the Lassen National Forest and Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
EnvironmentFresno Bee

See a real-time map of catastrophic wildfire in California — and every wildfire in US

A real-time map shows 199 wildfires in the U.S. through Wednesday — with one being the second largest in California history. The Dixie fire has blazed through more than 500,000 acres in northern California, Esri’s mapping software shows. It stands as the second largest fire in California — and it’s still burning. The state’s largest fire is the August Complex, which scorched more than one million acres last August, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
California StateSFGate

Another California town ravaged by wildfire as winds fan flames

A wildfire in the tinder-dry hills of Northern California tore through a small town and forced thousands to evacuate, as high winds fanned flames and caused blazes to rage out of control. The Caldor Fire, which has swelled to more than 6,500 acres (2,600 hectares), burned through Grizzly Flats, destroying...
EnvironmentThe Independent

Fast-flowing mudslide devastates Arizona town

Arizona residents have been left to clean up after heavy rain triggered flash flooding and mudslides, with millions across the west coast of the US remaining on alert for extreme weather. Footage from the town of Miami, in Arizona’s Gila County, shows debris flowing down a trench after being swept...
California StateWTVW

College professor suspected of setting 7 fires in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A college professor is accused of setting a series of seven fires in Northern California. Authorities say 47-year-old Gary Maynard was arrested on Saturday after an investigation that began in July. Seven fires between July 6 and Aug. 7 near the Lassen National Forest and Shasta-Trinity...
California StatePosted by
Only In Northern California

10 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Northern California In The Early 1900s

Life in California during the early 1900s wasn’t easy for many. However, communities persisted to form the fully-fledged cities and vibrant communities that we’re familiar with today. It’s one thing to read about the Golden State’s history in a textbook, but it’s something else entirely to see it with your own eyes. These photos will […] The post 10 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Northern California In The Early 1900s appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 1

Community Policy