Agriculture

Price-rationing for the soybean market, analyst asks

By Terry Roggensack
Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday was a disappointing day for the soybean bulls, as the market failed to rally on bullish fundamental supply news. The U.S. crop has seen a significant decline in conditions in the weekly Crop Progress reports, and the balance sheet has no room for lower yields. For example, if there are no changes to the demand numbers from the current USDA forecast for 2021/22 and yield drops 1 bushel per acre to 49, ending stocks would fall to 64 million bushels and result in a stocks/usage ratio of 1.5%. This would be a record low and would require price rationing. The current yield estimate at 50 bushels/acre is close to last year’s 50.2. However, only 57% of the crop is rated good/excellent, down from 72% a year ago and below the 10-year average of 61%.

Jackson, WYagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Sympathetically Higher With Outside Markets

The cotton market is trading higher Monday morning in conjunction with the rise of other markets. This week the Federal Reserve holds its annual economic meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and traders are expecting the Fed to maintain its delay on tapering policy. Friday’s Commitments of Traders report showed managed...
Energy Industryhoosieragtoday.com

Propane Prices Heading Higher

Liquid Propane (LP) prices in the U.S. could be heading higher based on current supply/demand factors. A Successful Farming article says that could mean higher corn drying costs for farmers this fall. Looking ahead to the LP market environment for grain drying in the fall, analysts are said to be...
AgricultureStreet.Com

China's Appetite for Corn and Soybeans Continues to Grow

China’s accelerating imports of American corn and soybeans in 2020 have continued this year. Understanding whether this marks a long-term shift requires not just a review of demand drivers, the geopolitics straddling Sino-U.S. trade relations and food security, but also innovation in food technology. So far this year, China’s demand...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Continues Rise As China Beats Down Covid Cases

Oil received a boost Tuesday with markets suggesting demand fears were overblown as China has success reducing Covid cases in wake of the Delta Variant. Oil extended gains from the biggest jump in five months as China’s success in stamping out virus flare-ups boosts optimism of a demand recovery. U.S....
MarketsAgriculture Online

China releases guidelines, seeks feedback for commodity price index regulation

SHANGHAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China released new guidelines to manage price indexes for commodities and services while seeking public consultation for them until Sept. 6, as part of broader measures to regulate the country's commodities markets and manage price and information transparency. The guidelines apply to the collection or...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Market Gains Continue

Follow-through buyer support has slowly moved back into live and feeder cattle futures Tuesday morning. However, volume is limited, keeping price gains narrow through most of the morning. Hog futures are seeing additional pressure on concerns of weakness in cash prices and pork cutout values. Livestock trade has broken away...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

La Nina seen hurting Argentine corn/soy crops, export logistics

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Dryness over the next six months in Argentina is expected to reduce the size of the country's two main cash crops, corn and soy, while complicating navigation of grain cargo ships on the Parana River, analysts said. Forecasters say the La Nina climate phenomenon...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Dairy farmers to get pandemic payments due to market volatility

In an expansion of its pandemic portfolio, the Biden administration said it would pay an estimated $350 million to dairy farmers to offset lower milk prices caused by market abnormalities during the second half of 2020. The payments will benefit farms with smaller herds the most. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 15-20 cents, corn up 4-8 cents, wheat down 3-6 cents

CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat futures falling on profit-taking setback, with firmer dollar that makes U.S. supplies less attractive to overseas buyers adding pressure. * Benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat found support during the overnight trading session near Monday's low of $7.24. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 5-1/2 cents at $7.28 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last off 4-1/2 cents at $7.13 per bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was last 4 cents lower at $9.01-3/4. CORN - Up 4 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn futures rising on concerns about deteriorating crop conditions in U.S. Midwest. * U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday afternoon said that 60% of the U.S. corn crop was rated good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier and 1 point lower than the average of analysts' expectations. * Private exporters reported the sale of 125,300 tonnes of corn to Mexico for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, USDA said. * CBOT December corn rose above the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * CBOT December corn last traded up 4 cents at $5.39-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Technical buying expected to support soybeans. USDA report that showed 1 percentage point decline in good-to-excellent ratings for U.S. crop also supportive. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, USDA said. * CBOT November soybeans found support at the low end of their 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * November soybeans were last 13-3/4 cents higher at $13.06-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by David Evans)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rally as crop conditions drop, soyoil prices rise

CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rallied on Tuesday on eroding Midwest crop conditions and improving export demand, and as soyoil prices rose another 3% amid further gains in crude oil markets. Corn futures also climbed on deteriorating crop conditions across the heart of the farm belt. Wheat...
AgricultureFOXBusiness

US crops wither in scorching heat

Drought is blistering key U.S. cash crops, further elevating prices for staples, including corn and wheat. The punishing dynamics of a torrid summer were evident this month on the Pro Farmer Crop Tour, an annual event in which farmers visit key growing areas across the grain belt to gather data on the coming harvest. Driving along state Route 14 outside of Verdigre, Neb., Randy Wiese turned to see a farmer harvesting hay. The piles were small.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is up 9 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 40 cents, December KC wheat is up 1 1/2 cents, December Chicago wheat is down 3/4 cent and December Minneapolis wheat is up 5 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 79.40 points and October crude oil is up $1.93 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.010 and December gold is up $1.40 per ounce. Corn and the soy complex continue to add risk premium as excess heat throughout much of the Corn Belt this week stands to outweigh beneficial rains in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Soil moisture evaporation in the Eastern Corn Belt looks to compromise yields there. Crude oil's bounce back in the past two days has supported bean oil.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybean Futures Shooting Higher

Corn is 6 to 8 cents higher, soybeans are 37 to 43 cents higher and wheat is 2 cents lower to 5 cents higher. Corn trade is 6 to 8 cents higher at midday Tuesday with trade working to bounce off support after conditions eased lower and spillover support from soybeans emerged, along with another sale of corn to Mexico of 125,300 metric tons. Ethanol margins should remain in the recent range with the energy rebound to start the week, but the cheaper fall blends will limit upside even as harvest basis approaches.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soy Complex Jumps to Big Gains on Falling Conditions, Demand

Following Monday’s Crop Progress report, which showed deteriorating soy conditions, soybeans and bean oil led a dynamic rally to close sharply higher Tuesday. Soy conditions were reported to be the worst in seven years, at just 56% good to excellent. Soybean oil rallied back on the heels of the $6 per barrel recovery in October crude oil futures. China reappeared to buy more new-crop soybeans.

