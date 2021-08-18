Price-rationing for the soybean market, analyst asks

CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat futures falling on profit-taking setback, with firmer dollar that makes U.S. supplies less attractive to overseas buyers adding pressure. * Benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat found support during the overnight trading session near Monday's low of $7.24. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 5-1/2 cents at $7.28 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last off 4-1/2 cents at $7.13 per bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was last 4 cents lower at $9.01-3/4. CORN - Up 4 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn futures rising on concerns about deteriorating crop conditions in U.S. Midwest. * U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday afternoon said that 60% of the U.S. corn crop was rated good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier and 1 point lower than the average of analysts' expectations. * Private exporters reported the sale of 125,300 tonnes of corn to Mexico for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, USDA said. * CBOT December corn rose above the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * CBOT December corn last traded up 4 cents at $5.39-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Technical buying expected to support soybeans. USDA report that showed 1 percentage point decline in good-to-excellent ratings for U.S. crop also supportive. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, USDA said. * CBOT November soybeans found support at the low end of their 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * November soybeans were last 13-3/4 cents higher at $13.06-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by David Evans)