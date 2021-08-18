Cancel
Pugs Tie the Knot in Extravagant Wedding Ceremony

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s happily ever after for two pugs who just got married! It was love at first sight for Percy and Mabel when they met two years ago. But they officially tied the knot in a special ceremony attended by around 80 human guests and 30 pugs. Mabel wore a wedding dress while Percy donned a dapper tuxedo. And the owners cried while giving away their babies.

