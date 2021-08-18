Pugs Tie the Knot in Extravagant Wedding Ceremony

Paris Hilton swears she’s not going to be one of those super-demanding brides, but she still has some pretty opulent and over-the-top plans for her upcoming nuptials. On Tuesday, the heiress made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to discuss plans for her elaborate wedding ceremony. Hilton, who is engaged to venture capitalist Carter Reum, revealed that so far the process of creating the ceremony of her dreams has been “very stressful,” but she insisted that she is “not a bridezilla at all.” The socialite explained, “It’s gonna be like a three-day affair. We have a lot happening,” although so far the only thing she’s actually managed to do is pick out her wedding dress. That aspect might have been the easiest for Hilton given that she didn’t exactly have to narrow it down to just one. “Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes,” she said, joking that her fiancé will probably just stick to one look as “he’s not as high-maintenance as I am.”