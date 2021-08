Our Apple devices are a pot of gold when it comes to convenient features we may be unaware of. One cool feature on Safari that you may have skipped over is Reader Mode. Reader View, often referred to as Reading Mode, appears as an icon in the top-left corner of your Safari search bar, and it reworks your webpage into a perfectly organized, ad-free layout to help you focus better on reading the content. You can even make some quick edits to a webpage through this feature.