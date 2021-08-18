Cancel
T-Mobile says data on more than 40 million people stolen in cyberattack

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — T-Mobile says it has confirmed that a recent cyberattack exposed the personal data of millions of its current, former and prospective customers. The company said it began investigating late last week after someone took to an online forum offering to sell the personal information of cellphone users. T-Mobile...

Posted by
Best Life

If You Hear This When You Answer the Phone, Hang Up Immediately

In the era of overactive group texts and social media overload, getting a phone call from a friend or loved one with good news has become something of a special event again. Unfortunately, it's also become next to impossible to figure out which incoming calls are from someone you actually want to speak to and not just another annoying robocall. And even though those anonymous spam calls might seem like they're just a nuisance, they can actually be targeted scams that can put your personal information at risk. Thankfully, officials at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) say there are a few simple tricks that can tell you when you should hang up the phone immediately—and others that can help cut back on unwanted calls altogether. Read on to see how you can spare yourself from having to cut the cord.
Fast Company

What you can do about the T-Mobile data breach

Over the weekend, Motherboard’s Joseph Cox reported on a potentially major T-Mobile data breach involving the personal information of more than 100 million people. The hacker who claims to have taken this information is now looking to sell it online. It reportedly includes names, social security numbers, phone numbers, mailing addresses, driver’s license information, and the IMEI numbers associated with customers’ devices. Cox wrote that he’s seen samples of the data and confirmed that it lines up with information about T-Mobile customers.
CNET

T-Mobile hack: How to protect your personal information after a data breach

T-Mobile has been hacked. Again. The wireless carrier is still investigating the breach but has confirmed that the personal information of 48 million customers was accessed. More than 100 million people may have been affected overall. Making matters worse, the data — which includes names, dates of birth, driver's license information and Social Security numbers — is from former customers, current customers and even those who had inquired about service. In short, almost anyone could be affected.
CNET

Is your password on the dark web after the T-Mobile data breach? How to check

Were you part of the T-Mobile hack? T-Mobile said the hack exposed personal data of more than 7.8 million current customers and 40 million former or prospective customers, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other personal information. In total, more than 50 million current, former and prospective customers for T-Mobile and its prepaid Metro network may have been compromised. No financial information, account numbers or passwords were stolen, the company said.
Phone Arena

How angry T-Mobile subscribers responded to the latest data breach

The number of T-Mobile customers who were victimized by a recent data breach is believed to be 53 million according to the carrier, including 7.8 million postpaid subscribers. Bloomberg reported on Friday that a pair of class-action lawsuits have been filed against the wireless provider. The suits accuse the nation's second-largest carrier of violating the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
Posted by
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s latest promotion includes a line of service for free

Finding the right time to switch phone carriers is always a struggle. If you’re going through the hassle of leaving one carrier for another, you’ll want to make sure that you are getting a better deal and better service. It’s even more complicated when you have several family members on the same plan. That’s why T-Mobile’s latest promotion is worth a look for new and current customers alike. For a limited time, T-Mobile customers on eligible rate plans can get a third line for free. Today’s Top Deal 88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! Price:...
infosecurity-magazine.com

JPMorgan Chase Notifies Customers of Data Breach

American banking and financial services company JPMorgan Chase is warning customers in Montana that a technical glitch may have presented their personal data to other customers. The malfunction allowed users of the website chase.com or the Chase Mobile app to view the banking information of other customers whose personal details...
theeastcountygazette.com

T-Mobile Offers McAfee Identity Protection for 2 Years. Avail It Now

Earlier this week, T-Mobile reported a data breach affecting 47 million users including former & expected users. Now, after initial investigation, the tally has increased by 5.3 million customers to reach 53 million. This update has come days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission(FCC) opened an investigation into the latest...
idropnews.com

How to Use the FTC to Get Money Back from T-Mobile, Amazon, and More

Need some extra cash but don’t want to give up any of your precious possessions? Then you’ll want to check out the Federal Trade Commission’s refund webpage that maintains a running list of completed consumer protection cases that puts money back in the hands of the people. The Federal Trade...
FOXBusiness

T-Mobile hit with class-action lawsuits over data breach

T-Mobile has been hit with a pair of class-action lawsuits in Washington federal court as the number of current and former customers impacted by a cyberattack against the telecommunications giant grows. One of the lawsuits, Espanoza v. T-Mobile USA, accuses T-Mobile of putting plaintiffs and class-action members at "considerable risk"...
Posted by
MarketWatch

T-Mobile discloses about 6 million more customers than previously thought had personal data 'compromised'

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. disclosed Friday that about 6 million more customers have had personal information "compromised" than previously thought. Earlier this week, the company had said that data files from about 40 million former and prospective T-Mobile customers, and from 7.8 million current postpaid customers, including names, birth dates, social security numbers driver's license/ID information, were compromised as a result of a hack. On Friday, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission it has identified an additional 5.3 million current postpaid customers and 667,000 former customers that have had some personal data illegally accessed. "Our investigation is ongoing and will continue for some time, but at this point, we are confident that we have closed off the access and egress points the bad actor used in the attack," the company stated. T-Mobile US's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has gained 3.5% over the past three months through Thursday while the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.9%.

