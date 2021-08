The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. The climate crisis is here. Yearslong drought means any lightning strike could trigger an explosive wildfire. Multiple years of meager mountain snowfall threatens our lakes, streams, and CAP water allotment while Lake Mead, which supplies most of our drinking water, is at 37% of its capacity, an all-time low. From June 12 to June 17, Tucson experienced daily record temperatures causing agencies in both Tucson and Pima County to work closely with both aid groups and the federal government to open cooling centers and to identify shelters throughout Pima county.