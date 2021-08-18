Cancel
Make a Motion Triggered LED Skirt #WearableWednesday

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaketvee published this blinky skirt inspired by Debra Ansell and Becky Stern on Instructables:. After searching for quite a while for a joint project together with my girlfriend, who is a pro in sewing, we finally made this Neopixel skirt together and it came out great. So it’s time to share it with the instructables community.

Becky Stern
#Skirt#Wearablewednesday#Neopixel#Adafruit#Blinkiest
