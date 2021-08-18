Cancel
Nine Perfect Strangers Premiere Review: Episodes 1-3

By Kristy Puchko
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is a spoiler-free review of the first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers, which debut on Hulu on Aug. 18. Hot off the success of Big Little Lies, writer/producer David E. Kelley reteamed with its Emmy-winning star Nicole Kidman to adapt another best-selling Liane Moriarty novel, Nine Perfect Strangers. Once more they dive into the gossipy drama and dark humor to be found in the circles of wealthy (and mostly white) Californians. This time around, the central mystery is not so juicy as a bizarre death at an elaborate PTA fundraiser. Instead, it’s about an enigmatic wellness entrepreneur, who is receiving anonymous death threats during a particularly volatile group retreat. Despite some superficial similarities — including another star-stuffed cast — Nine Perfect Strangers is a very different beast than its ballyhooed predecessor, less focused and less thrilling.

