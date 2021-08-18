Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Editorial: Fight for fair election maps may be delayed but remains alive

By Email
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the release of U.S. Census data last week, a new front has opened in the fight for fairness in drawing political boundaries. Illinois' Democratic governor and Democratic-controlled General Assembly already determined earlier this year that partisanship should trump fairness in the creation of state legislative and Supreme Court districts, and barring intervention from the courts -- where we could see a first test as early as next week -, there seems little that Illinoisans who care about good government can do about it.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
111K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Census Data#Federal Court#Map#U S Census#U S Census#Democratic#General Assembly#Illinoisans#Democrats#Republicans#Gop#University Of Illinois#Daily Herald Op Ed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: One election away from losing American democracy

America may be one election away from losing its democracy. Democracy’s fate seems to hinge on a little known act, the Electoral Count Act of 1887. Now is the time for Congress to bring the Electoral Count Act into this century. There are plenty of state bills across the country making it harder to vote in the United States. The Electoral Count Act deals with the vote count on the back end and sets the rules for whether those votes will actually be counted.
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Letters to the editor: Fair elections; truth in elections; subscription prices;

Dale LaGow: Fair elections: More votes is a good thing. My wife and I are longtime independents politically; we always try to choose the best candidate based on policies, not party. If a candidate offered a better health care plan for all, we’d seriously consider that person regardless of party because we believe every person in this country deserves equitable and affordable health care.
Toledo, OHbgindependentmedia.org

Voters urged to participate in drawing fair district maps

The drawing of legislative district maps that occurred in Ohio after the 2010 census resulted in unfair, gerrymandered maps that failed to represent the true political persuasion of the state’s population. In 2015 and again in 2018, Ohio voters demanded by huge, nonpartisan margins that, following the 2020 census, mapmakers draw fair maps in which voters would be able to choose their politicians rather than politicians choosing their voters. This demand became enshrined in our State Constitution, and the mapmakers are honor-bound to follow the law’s dictates.
Presidential ElectionFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Pay attention to redistricting. Fair elections depend on it

Dante Scala, professor of political science at UNH, was quoted recently as saying that he did not think the general public was very concerned about redistricting, the mandatory redrawing of electoral districts using the recently released 2020 census results. He is probably right. Redistricting is complicated, with its notions of...
ElectionsDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Hope fades for a fair redistricting process

The hope and optimism, the hard work and consensus-building all appear to have been for naught: Virginia still can’t seem to escape the cynical, self-serving partisanship that dominates its redistricting process. This looming failure also illustrates how deeply, dangerously entrenched are the political divides in our commonwealth. At a key...
ElectionsTribune-Star

Editorial: Voters still must be heard after new maps are drawn

It was great to see those in charge of the once-a-decade redistricting process having public hearings in each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts. These folks work for the voters, after all, and it’s crucial that they listen to what the voters have to say. Still, it will all have been...
Presidential ElectionThe Ledger

Draw the line for fair elections

Florida’s future, and yours, will be decided over the next few months. U.S. Census data released Aug. 12 set in motion the process by which Florida lawmakers will redraw political district lines for federal, state and local offices. For those who dwell outside the world of politics, that might not hold much interest. But it should.
Danville, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

Action Delayed on Election Commission Budget

The Taxation and Elections Committee of the Vermilion County Board has delayed action on a new budget for the Danville Board of Election Commissioners. The committee voted unanimously to table action on the budget because Election Commission Executive Director Sandy Delhaye was not in attendance at the meeting. Barbara Bailey,...
ElectionsOroville Mercury-Register

It’s election time again — and here are the rules | Editorial

In case you haven’t heard — and if you haven’t, we sort of envy you — we’ve got an election coming up in California on Sept. 14. That means it’s time for another episode of “Here Are Our Rules for Letters to the Editor During Election Season.”. To help give...
Indiana StateFrankfort Times

Indiana Republicans eye quick approval of new election maps

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The couple hundred people who filled the Indiana House chamber applauded loudly several times Wednesday as members of the public told state lawmakers that they wanted the once-a-decade process of drawing new congressional and legislative election districts slowed down. Those testifying during the last of nine scheduled...
Mount Carmel, TNKingsport Times-News

Editorial: Elected officials should learn about Sunshine Law

Anyone willing to run for election to the governing board of a municipality is to be commended for offering themselves for public service. But it comes with responsibilities they may not be prepared for if elected, and that’s why new aldermen, council members, mayors and other public figures new to the job should undergo training.
Fort Myers, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Editorial l School board elections do not need partisan labels

THE ISSUE: Legislator proposes making school board races partisan. OUR OPINION: A really bad idea. Florida school board and judicial elections are non-partisan. Presumably for the same reason. Justice and education are not and should not be partisan political issues. In 1988, 64% of Florida voters approved a state constitution...
Presidential Election104.1 WIKY

Mail-in ballots could delay results in Canada election

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The head of Canada’s election oversight body said on Wednesday that the majority of mail-in ballots in the upcoming federal election will be counted after election day, delaying the final result. Mail-in voting is set to soar before the Sept. 20 election, with Elections Canada saying it...
Public HealthWTVW

GOP leaders vow to work with Gov. Beshear to fight pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) – Top Republican leaders in Kentucky are promising to work with Gov. Andy Beshear to fight COVID-19. Their vow comes after the state’s high court cleared the way for new limits on the Democratic governor’s emergency powers. Beshear’s allies say they’ll be watching to see if his...
Electionsbloomberglaw.com

Election-Map Challenges to Test Fine Line Between Race, Politics

Census Bureau released in-depth data showing national population is more diverse. Lawmakers must toggle between racial, political gerrymander in likely future cases. State legislators’ redrawing of electoral maps after each Census to secure as many seats as possible for the party in power is almost as old as the U.S. itself.
Politicsbaldwin-bulletin.com

Speak Up for Fair Maps Now

On Aug. 12, 2021, the 2020 Census Data needed for drawing voting districts was released. This kicks off efforts in Wisconsin that will determine the districts that will be used for the next 10 years. In the past, district map drawing has been done in secret by power hungry politicians too often intent on advancing their political interests -- rather than on what our communities need in order to thrive into the future. Referendums and county resolutions across our state have sent a clear message to legislators that a strong majority of our fellow Wisconsinites want the Fair Maps that are necessary for a more representative government. In April 2020, 76% of voters in St. Croix and Pierce counties supported a nonpartisan, open and transparent process for establishing our voting districts. Now, will our elected ‘representatives’ represent us?

Comments / 0

Community Policy