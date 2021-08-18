Editorial: Fight for fair election maps may be delayed but remains alive
With the release of U.S. Census data last week, a new front has opened in the fight for fairness in drawing political boundaries. Illinois' Democratic governor and Democratic-controlled General Assembly already determined earlier this year that partisanship should trump fairness in the creation of state legislative and Supreme Court districts, and barring intervention from the courts -- where we could see a first test as early as next week -, there seems little that Illinoisans who care about good government can do about it.www.dailyherald.com
Comments / 0